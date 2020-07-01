Mildred "Bernice" Carlson
Mildred "Bernice" Carlson Mildred "Bernice" Carlson, late of Weyburn, SK passed away June 20, 2020 at the age of 95 years. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Ethel Hill; her husband Lloyd; daughter-in-law Marie Carlson; brothers: Les & Elizabeth, Elmer & Mary, Ralph & Margaret and Earl Hill; her sisters: Dorothy Hill, Eileen Hill and Evelyn (James) Lemon; sisters-in-law: Agnes (Clarence) Bruhjell, Lily (Ken) Alder, Ruby (Sandy) Anderson; and brother-in-law Howard Carlson. Bernice is survived by her children: Eldon (Denise) Carlson, Delburne, AB, Cal (Cheryl) Carlson, Leduc, AB, Mavis (Art) Gessner, Fort Qu'Apelle, SK, Philip Carlson, Radville, SK, Eileen (Brian) Tranquilla, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Lorne (Helen) Carlson, Ardrossan, AB, Audrey (Lyle) Martinson, High Prairie, AB, and Garnet Carlson, Edmonton, AB; 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; her sister Doreen (Jack) Pickett, Red Deer, AB; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. A Visitation for Bernice was held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. from RD Family Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, SK. A Graveside Service was held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from Laurier Cemetery, Radville, SK with Pastor Jeri-Jones officiating. Active Pallbearers were all Bernice's grandchildren and honorary pallbearers were all Bernice's quilting friends. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Bernice may be made to the "Activity Centre" c/o Tatagwa View Care Home, Box 2003, Weyburn, SK, S4H 2Z7 or the Weyburn Therapeutic Animal Park, 623 Brimacombe Drive, Weyburn, SK, S4H 2P3. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com "Honouring Life and Celebrating Memories."



Funeral services provided by
RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium
1825 1st Avenue NE
Weyburn, SK S4H 2L5
(306) 848-0333
