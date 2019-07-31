Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Millie Braun. View Sign Obituary

Millie Braun (nee Ploc 30-Sept-1928 Viking) Millie Braun passed away serenely at her home in Calgary, Alberta on Thursday, July 18, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. An avid outdoorswoman she enjoyed fishing, golf and gardening; a consummate host she ensured that nobody left hungry. Millie was a devoted member of Inglewood Golf Course and was known as the "Lemon Pie Lady". She is survived by her partner Walter; children Barry, Brian and Bob; step-children Connie, Wendy and Sherry as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family. Mille was predeceased by her first husband Bill, nephew Grant and step-daughter Tracy. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a time and place to be announced. Dokud se znovu nepotkame Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family, via the website:





