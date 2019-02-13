Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel Horner. View Sign

Muriel Irene Horner 1927 ~ 2019 Muriel Irene Horner, born July 18, 1927 passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Muriel was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Horner; parents, Roy and Janet Cinnamon; in laws, Herbert and Elsie Horner; brothers and sisters, Fred Moreau, Dorothy (Russ) Fitzpatrick, Al Pews, Jim (Marie) Cinnamon, Bob Cinnamon; niece, Susan Beamish; brothers and sisters in law, Stanley Horner, Dorothy (Robert) Hutton and Malcolm (Peggy) Horner. Muriel will be lovingly remembered by her son, Melvin (Cindy) Horner; grandson, Micheal (Jana) Horner and their children, Caitlin, Andreas and Reyenna; grandson, Dwayne (Kelli) Horner and their children, Christian, Mason and Chloe; granddaughter, Daphne (Travis) Niklas and their children, Araya and Kalia; granddaughter, Marina (Levi) Soltys and their children, Danika, Ciara, Jake and Jailin; sisters and brother, Wilma Moreau, Jessie Plews, Lois Cinnamon, Allan (Ulla) Cinnamon, Ken Cinnamon and Lillian Horner as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Memorial Service was held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the Ogema Heritage Hall, Ogema, Saskatchewan with Reverend Isabella Frank officiating. Interment will take place in the Ogema Cemetery at a later date. A Funeral Lunch & Fellowship followed the service. Donations in memory of Muriel may be made to Pangman Deep South Personal Care Home at Box 150, Pangman, Saskatchewan S0C 2C0. Condolences may be left at:





