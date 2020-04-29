Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Murray Chinski. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Murray Dale Chinski 1958 ~ 2020 After a hard-fought battle with aggressive cancer, Murray Dale Chinski passed away in Weyburn, on April 18, 2020 at the age of 61. Murray was born on December 16, 1958 in Saskatoon, SK to Madeline and Fred Chinski who predeceased him. He grew up on a farm outside of Weyburn with his two sisters and three brothers, Audrey Thackeray (Barry), Fred Chinski (Faye), Len Chinski (Sandy), Barbara McBean (Bob), Darrald Chinski (Jenni). As a young boy, Murray loved animals and tried to tame the wild. He was always capturing baby owls, hawks, crows, even a fox and trying to raise them. His dog Casey was always by his side and a topic of conversation throughout his life. As he got older his love for animals found him enjoying the outdoors. He loved to camp with friends, hunt, and fish with his brothers and especially his son Josh. After leaving Weyburn, Murray moved to Medicine Hat where he became a Journeyman Welder. Welding became his choice of career and he soon found employment as a Supervisor and Inspector working in mines in northern Saskatchewan. Later years he worked as a Project Manager at various sites throughout Alberta. He was a hard worker and respected by his colleagues, many who became his best friends. Murray returned to his hometown of Weyburn and was employed in Regina before his health deteriorated. Murray was known for his charismatic smile and contagious laugh. His quick wit was enjoyed by everyone he spent time with in his life. He loved to make his daughter Rebecca smile. Murray had many life-long friends and will be missed by friend Debbie and a long list of buddies. Murray was very close with all his siblings; they loved hearing about his many adventures and agree he had the biggest heart. We hope that wherever he is that he's driving a '67 Chevelle to a beautiful lake and that a huge trout is on the end of his fishing line. A celebration of Murray's life will be held at a later date due to present circumstances. Condolences may be left at:





After a hard-fought battle with aggressive cancer, Murray Dale Chinski passed away in Weyburn, on April 18, 2020 at the age of 61. Murray was born on December 16, 1958 in Saskatoon, SK to Madeline and Fred Chinski who predeceased him. He grew up on a farm outside of Weyburn with his two sisters and three brothers, Audrey Thackeray (Barry), Fred Chinski (Faye), Len Chinski (Sandy), Barbara McBean (Bob), Darrald Chinski (Jenni). As a young boy, Murray loved animals and tried to tame the wild. He was always capturing baby owls, hawks, crows, even a fox and trying to raise them. His dog Casey was always by his side and a topic of conversation throughout his life. As he got older his love for animals found him enjoying the outdoors. He loved to camp with friends, hunt, and fish with his brothers and especially his son Josh. After leaving Weyburn, Murray moved to Medicine Hat where he became a Journeyman Welder. Welding became his choice of career and he soon found employment as a Supervisor and Inspector working in mines in northern Saskatchewan. Later years he worked as a Project Manager at various sites throughout Alberta. He was a hard worker and respected by his colleagues, many who became his best friends. Murray returned to his hometown of Weyburn and was employed in Regina before his health deteriorated. Murray was known for his charismatic smile and contagious laugh. His quick wit was enjoyed by everyone he spent time with in his life. He loved to make his daughter Rebecca smile. Murray had many life-long friends and will be missed by friend Debbie and a long list of buddies. Murray was very close with all his siblings; they loved hearing about his many adventures and agree he had the biggest heart. We hope that wherever he is that he's driving a '67 Chevelle to a beautiful lake and that a huge trout is on the end of his fishing line. A celebration of Murray's life will be held at a later date due to present circumstances. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Services in care of Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan - 306-842-5432. Published in Weyburn Review from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close