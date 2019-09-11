Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Murray Fladeland. View Sign Service Information RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 1825 1st Avenue NE Weyburn , SK S4H 2L5 (306)-848-0333 Obituary

Murray Fladeland Murray Donald Fladeland, late of Helena, Montana, formerly of Gladmar, SK, passed away unexpectedly on August 25, 2019 at the age of 57 years. Murray was predeceased by his sister, Judy; his brother, Dennis and his sister-in-law Wendy. Murray is survived by his son, Logan Fladeland; stepsons: Austin, Ryan and Evan Fonk and their mother, Tracie Fladeland; grandson, James Fonk; parents, Ted and Gertrude Fladeland; sister-in-law, Valerie Fladeland; brother, Wayne Fladeland; sisters, Karen (Dwayne) Fettes and Dianne (Greg) Dedora; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Murray Donald Fladeland was born May 26, 1962 in Radville, Saskatchewan. The third son of Ted and Gertrude, youngest sibling to Dennis, Wayne, Karen, Judy and Dianne. He died unexpectedly from a tragic fall while camping at Canyon Ferry Lake near Helena, Montana in the early hours of August 25th, 2019. Murray attended grade school in Minton and graduated from Gladmar Regional High School. He spent many enjoyable hours riding horses on the farm and his horse Dolly always held a very special place in his heart. Murray loved showing cattle and one of his proudest moments was winning the Grand Champion Steer at the 4-H Regional Show in Weyburn, Saskatchewan. He worked with his Dad and brothers on the farm and was proud to be a part of TFS Polled Herefords. Never afraid of hard work, Murray worked on oil rigs in Saskatchewan and Alberta. In 1985, he entered the meat cutting trade working at various places in Saskatchewan and continued in this trade when he moved Montana. Murray met Tracie and her three sons and it was love at first sight for all. They were married in Helena in 1994, Murray's Dad was his Best Man. Their family was complete with the birth of their son Logan in 1996 and he could not have been more proud. Always a dedicated Dad, he spent many hours going to sporting events, fixing cars, and working on projects with his boys. In 2010, he was blessed with a grandson James who became his greatest joy in life. Although Tracie and Murray recently parted ways, the love they had for this family would have forever kept them together in friendship. In his spare time, Murray loved working in the yard and being outside with James. He enjoyed working with his hands and was always willing to tackle any refinishing project and the end results were done to perfection. Murray was a kind and caring man who will always be remembered for having a big heart. A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the Gladmar School Gym, Gladmar, SK with Wendy Caldwell and Fr. Thuy Nguyen officiating. Urn Bearer was Logan Fladeland. Interment was held at the Gladmar Cemetery, Gladmar, SK with luncheon following at the Gladmar School Gym. A Celebration of Murray's life will also be held in Helena, Montana at a later date. The family of Murray Fladeland wish to express their thanks to everyone for their thoughtfulness during this difficult time. Your kindness and generosity is greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers, for family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Murray may be made to STARS, 2640 Airport Road, Regina, SK, S4W 1A6. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at





