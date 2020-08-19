Murray Frederick Scharnatta 1938 ~ 2020
Murray Frederick Scharnatta, late of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, born August 27, 1938, passed away August 4, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Murray was predeceased by his parents, Orville & Alice Scharnatta; in laws, Bud & Irene Beaton and brothers in law, Morris Beaton and Murray Beaton. Murray is lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Loney Scharnatta of Weyburn, Saskatchewan; children: Tammy (Dwight) Haider of Weyburn, Saskatchewan; James (Paul) Scharnatta of Regina, Saskatchewan; Russ (Colleen) Scharnatta of Midale, Saskatchewan; Brad Scharnatta of Weyburn, Saskatchewan and Shelley Scharnatta of Medicine Hat, Alberta; grandchildren: Alissa (Terry), Barb (Rodney), Devan (Brandi), Desiree (Aaron), Deidra (Matt), Derek (Cheyenne), Tannis (Chris), Mitch (Morgan), Torilee, Bristie (Kris) & Kreggan; great grandchildren, Addisen, Bohdan, Carys, Taylor, Nova, Olivia, Elizabeth, Caleb, Chloe, Zeke, Emma, Alexa, Austin, Dakota, Dayton, Xavier, Rogue, Ivy, Mayhem, Wilder and Riot; great-great grandson, Jeydenn; brother, Garry (Iona) Scharnatta of Midale, SK; brothers and sisters in law, Penny (Vern) Marks, Bette (Jim) Foreman, Bob (Bernice) Beaton and Joe (Dawn) Beaton as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. A Celebration of Murray's Life was held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Russ's yard, Midale, Saskatchewan. Interment will take place at a later date. Donations in memory of Murray may be made to the Weyburn Wildlife Federation at Box 612, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, S4H 2K7. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan 306-842-5432.