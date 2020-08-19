1/1
Murray Scharnatta
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Murray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Murray Frederick Scharnatta 1938 ~ 2020 Murray Frederick Scharnatta, late of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, born August 27, 1938, passed away August 4, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Murray was predeceased by his parents, Orville & Alice Scharnatta; in laws, Bud & Irene Beaton and brothers in law, Morris Beaton and Murray Beaton. Murray is lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Loney Scharnatta of Weyburn, Saskatchewan; children: Tammy (Dwight) Haider of Weyburn, Saskatchewan; James (Paul) Scharnatta of Regina, Saskatchewan; Russ (Colleen) Scharnatta of Midale, Saskatchewan; Brad Scharnatta of Weyburn, Saskatchewan and Shelley Scharnatta of Medicine Hat, Alberta; grandchildren: Alissa (Terry), Barb (Rodney), Devan (Brandi), Desiree (Aaron), Deidra (Matt), Derek (Cheyenne), Tannis (Chris), Mitch (Morgan), Torilee, Bristie (Kris) & Kreggan; great grandchildren, Addisen, Bohdan, Carys, Taylor, Nova, Olivia, Elizabeth, Caleb, Chloe, Zeke, Emma, Alexa, Austin, Dakota, Dayton, Xavier, Rogue, Ivy, Mayhem, Wilder and Riot; great-great grandson, Jeydenn; brother, Garry (Iona) Scharnatta of Midale, SK; brothers and sisters in law, Penny (Vern) Marks, Bette (Jim) Foreman, Bob (Bernice) Beaton and Joe (Dawn) Beaton as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. A Celebration of Murray's Life was held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Russ's yard, Midale, Saskatchewan. Interment will take place at a later date. Donations in memory of Murray may be made to the Weyburn Wildlife Federation at Box 612, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, S4H 2K7. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan 306-842-5432.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Weyburn Review from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral Chapel
237 - 4th Street North East
Weyburn, SK S4H0Y4
3068425432
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved