It is with heavy hearts we bid farewell to a man who battled ALS. Murray passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019. Born in Weyburn, SK on April 16, 1948 to William and Mildred Vatamaniuck, who have both predeceased him. He is survived by his wife Cathy, children Chip (Andrea Mitton), Donna (Jeremy) Peter, wonderful grandchildren Kaylee, Isabelle and Jesse, brothers Don (Gladys) of Weyburn, SK, Calvin (Pauline) of Weyburn, SK, Timothy (Marilyn) of Stoney Plain, AB and Kelly (Edie) of Regina, SK. Murray followed the call of "go west young man", on a hiking trip to Waterton lakes, he fell in love with the mountains. He studied at SIAAS (Renewable Resources Technology) in Saskatoon where he made lifelong friends. His first job was with Forestry in Alberta, and then moved on to BC as a Conservation Officer. His postings were in Prince George, Valemount and Vernon, where he retired. He learned early in his career to treat everyone with respect and respect will follow you. Murray retired at the age of 55 and loved every moment of his retirement; fishing, camping, hiking, travelling, hunting, and his favorite times were spent with family and friends. ALS struck him over 5 and a half years ago and slowly robbed him of quality of life. He was proactive in his disease and researched what was to come and planned accordingly. The ALS Society was a godsend providing equipment, support, and information. We appreciate the excellent care given to Murray by Dr. D. Smith , Interior Health, ALS Society and Hospice House. Murray's Celebration of Life was held on Friday, September 6th, 2019 at the Schubert Centre (Vernon, BC). Published in Weyburn Review from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019

