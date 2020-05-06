Myrtle passed away peacefully at the AgeCare-Midnapore Long Term Care Facility at the age of 95. She is survived by her son, Rick (Susan Chamberlain) Boyle of Calgary. Also survived by her Regina coffee gal pals, Marg Williams, Elese Klein, Marlene Erichsen, and Maxine Lowey, and special niece, Shirley (Ed) Begin of Moose Jaw, special nephew, Robert (Joanne Taylor) McIntyre of Ogema, and many other nieces and nephews. Myrtle was predeceased by her husband, Myron; six siblings, Clara Semenchuck, Carl Myren, Ann Lasby, Joseph Myren, Alfred Myren, and Mabel McIntyre; and her son, William Myron Boyle.



A special thank-you to AgeCare - Midnapore, especially staff working in the Shawnessy residence, who provided safety, care, and comfort to Myrtle at the end of her journey.



Myrtle was born and raised in Shaunavon, Saskatchewan. She left home in 1942 to attend Success Business College in Moose Jaw, where she studied Pittman Shorthand, Typing, and Comtometry (first commercially successful key-driven mechanical calculator). Upon graduation in November 1943, Myrtle started work at the law firm of Hosie and Hunter in Shaunavon. She worked doing legal work and started doing Court Reporting, as her shorthand was very good. In 1945, Myrtle moved to Swift Current, where she worked at the law firm of Graham, Connelly, and Polley.



In late 1946, Myrtle was offered a job with Health Region No. 1, which was the province's first Health Region and the first publicly-funded healthcare program in Canada. It was later implemented across Saskatchewan and would be the model for the rest of Canada. Myrtle worked as a senior secretary for Dr. Lloyd Davie, who was the Medical Health Officer and stayed there until she got married in July 1948.



Myrtle and Myron moved to Weyburn in December 1949, with baby Bill, and lived in an apartment in the Geatros Block, while Myron was Safeway manager. After Rick was born, they bought a home on 6th Street, where they lived until moving to Regina in 1977.



While in Weyburn, Myrtle worked at the Court House in the Spring of 1961, and then worked part-time at CFSL Radio from September 1961 until July 1962. She started part-time at the Weyburn Review in 1963. Myrtle remained there for 14 years until moving to Regina.



After Myron passed away in 1981, Myrtle continued to live in Regina and moved back to Rainbow Towers, where she lived until moving to Calgary in July 2016. She did miss her friends and family in Saskatchewan but eventually adapted to life in Calgary with new friends and a lovely location.



A memorial service will be planned for later this year in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, where Myrtle's ashes will be interred in the family plot.



If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made directly to an Alzheimer Society in your geographical area.



