Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neal Fleck. View Sign Service Information RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 1825 1st Avenue NE Weyburn , SK S4H 2L5 (306)-848-0333 Obituary

Neal Fleck Neal George Fleck, late of Weyburn, SK passed away July 21, 2019 at 65 years of age. Neal was predeceased by his birth mother, Patricia Fleck and his parents, Frank and Heather Fleck. Neal is survived by his brother, Daryl (Belva) Fleck and their family: Dean Fleck (Rhea Leibel) and their children, Mason and Remy; Bryan (Jari) Fleck and their children: Marlie and Avery; Ian (Susan) Fleck and their children, Ryann, Cohen and Drew; brother Greg (Susan) Fleck and their family: Sarah (Scott) Malo and their children Sadie, Clarke and Ellie; Angela (Eric) Page and their daughters Emma and Lila; Nathan (Julia) Fleck and their children Morgan, Edie and Joel; his aunt, Andrea (Peter) Maurice; as well as other relatives and friends. Neal was the youngest of the 3 boys born to Frank and Patricia Fleck. At a very young age the boys lost their mother and Heather Chico became their new mom. Over the years Heather took on the role of raising the boys and played a huge role in Neal's life. Neal was never married but without a doubt was the perfect uncle, loving and spoiling his 6 nieces and nephews. When the 15 grand nieces and nephews started arriving, Uncle Neal continued to be everyone?s favorite uncle. Never without candies or treats for the kids he soon became known as Uncle Skittleman. A very common sight was Uncle Neal with the kids elbow-deep in his pockets in search of Skittles and Starbursts. Neal's formal education and career was always centered around food. Neal was an excellent chef and his career included time with Zellers, Weyburn Inn, Tim Hortons, cooking for oil crews in the arctic, the Fort Garry Hotel and even his own restaurant Fleck's Family Restaurant. The food was always good when Neal was around. Neal had many hobbies including travelling, golf, cards and casinos. Both Neal and Heather had a special love for Las Vegas travelling there on many occasions. Neal had more than his share of health issues, struggling with cancer and the consequences of cancer for more than 20 years. Seldom complaining about his lot in life. Throughout his struggle he found comfort in family and friends and especially from the daily phone calls from his Aunt Andrea. A very special son, brother, brother in law, Uncle, Great Uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Neal is missed by many. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, Weyburn, SK with Fr. Francis Plaparampil celebrant. Honorary Pallbearers were all Neal's great nieces and nephews. Luncheon was held at the McKenna Hall, Weyburn, SK with interment following at Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Cemetery, Lampman, SK. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Neal may be made to the , 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, SK, S4P 2R3.Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at





Neal George Fleck, late of Weyburn, SK passed away July 21, 2019 at 65 years of age. Neal was predeceased by his birth mother, Patricia Fleck and his parents, Frank and Heather Fleck. Neal is survived by his brother, Daryl (Belva) Fleck and their family: Dean Fleck (Rhea Leibel) and their children, Mason and Remy; Bryan (Jari) Fleck and their children: Marlie and Avery; Ian (Susan) Fleck and their children, Ryann, Cohen and Drew; brother Greg (Susan) Fleck and their family: Sarah (Scott) Malo and their children Sadie, Clarke and Ellie; Angela (Eric) Page and their daughters Emma and Lila; Nathan (Julia) Fleck and their children Morgan, Edie and Joel; his aunt, Andrea (Peter) Maurice; as well as other relatives and friends. Neal was the youngest of the 3 boys born to Frank and Patricia Fleck. At a very young age the boys lost their mother and Heather Chico became their new mom. Over the years Heather took on the role of raising the boys and played a huge role in Neal's life. Neal was never married but without a doubt was the perfect uncle, loving and spoiling his 6 nieces and nephews. When the 15 grand nieces and nephews started arriving, Uncle Neal continued to be everyone?s favorite uncle. Never without candies or treats for the kids he soon became known as Uncle Skittleman. A very common sight was Uncle Neal with the kids elbow-deep in his pockets in search of Skittles and Starbursts. Neal's formal education and career was always centered around food. Neal was an excellent chef and his career included time with Zellers, Weyburn Inn, Tim Hortons, cooking for oil crews in the arctic, the Fort Garry Hotel and even his own restaurant Fleck's Family Restaurant. The food was always good when Neal was around. Neal had many hobbies including travelling, golf, cards and casinos. Both Neal and Heather had a special love for Las Vegas travelling there on many occasions. Neal had more than his share of health issues, struggling with cancer and the consequences of cancer for more than 20 years. Seldom complaining about his lot in life. Throughout his struggle he found comfort in family and friends and especially from the daily phone calls from his Aunt Andrea. A very special son, brother, brother in law, Uncle, Great Uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Neal is missed by many. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, Weyburn, SK with Fr. Francis Plaparampil celebrant. Honorary Pallbearers were all Neal's great nieces and nephews. Luncheon was held at the McKenna Hall, Weyburn, SK with interment following at Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Cemetery, Lampman, SK. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Neal may be made to the , 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, SK, S4P 2R3.Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com "Celebrating Life, One Family At A Time". Published in Weyburn Review from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.