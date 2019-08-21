Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil Wallace. View Sign Service Information Jamieson's Funeral Services - Glenboro 415 Broadway St. Glenboro , MB R0K 0X0 (120)-482-72480 Obituary

Peacefully, on Thursday, August 8, 2019, Neil Perry Wallace passed away in the Wawanesa Personal Care, at the age of 85. Born April 29, 1934, Neil was the youngest son of Perry and Lillian (Barr) Wallace. Neil leaves to mourn, his children, Kevin (Koryna), Marlene (Randy) Biles, Dean (Laura); grandchildren Candace (Carter), Brennan, Kaylene (Anthony), Justin, Ashley and Keira; great grandchildren Easton and Corbin; nephews Brock and Kerry Wallace and by numerous nieces and nephews from the MacGregor side of the family and step-children from the Frederick family connection will also share memories of Neil. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Harvey and sister-in-law Roberta and by former wives Sheila Wallace (MacGregor) and Victoria Wallace (Frederick). Neil had many careers in his lifetime including trucking, farming, grocery store owner, builder, plumber, to name just a few. His favorite pastime though was making friends, visiting and engaging with everyone he knew - whether it was over coffee or playing a lively game of cribbage. He could sit down with a stranger and connect someone they knew to someone he knew in a short amount of time. His family and friends meant the world to him. Neil was born and grew up in Crandall, Manitoba and from there he lived in a number of communities including Regina and Weyburn up until 2012 when he moved to Wawanesa. Many friends and neighbors were made in all of these communities. Neil embraced technology and had great fun with his iPad games, tracking people on Facebook, constantly listening to his Stingray music and ferociously reading Westerns on his Kindle. Netflix and YouTube were also among his favorite forms of entertainment. At Neil's request, a private family graveside service will be held. Donations in memory of Neil can be made to the Lung Association, charity of your choice or reach out to someone in need. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.willmorchapel.com. Jamieson's Funeral Services of Glenboro in care of arrangements. 204-827-2480. "He will live on in each of us, and be as missed as he was loved." Published in Weyburn Review from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019

