Nora J. Skuce 1912 -- 2019 Nora Jean Skuce (nee Adams) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Newhope Pioneer Lodge, Stoughton, Sask. Nora was born October 18, 1912 on the family farm south of Stoughton. She will be lovingly remembered by her son Dennis (Vivian) Skuce & family; sons-in-law: Bill (Marcia) Goudy & family; Rod (Donna) McLeod & family; Joan Small's family; daughter-in-law Betty (Donald) Skuce & family; as well as many nieces, nephews and other family members. Nora was predeceased by her husband William Sturgeon Skuce; parents: Marshall and Mary Adams; siblings: Myrtle, Nellie, Robert, Kathleen, Vera, James, Joe and Margaret; children; Marcia Goudy, Donna McLeod, Joan Small, Donald Skuce; grandchildren; Todd Robert Skuce, Nora Gillian McLeod; great grandchildren; Rachelle Goudy, Rachel Hunter, Benjamin Procknow. Nora (Mom) was always the teacher; whether she was in the school room, in the kitchen at home, or in the garden or in the barn. We were told that when the school children came to visit at the Lodge her face would light up thinking of the small minds there to teach the wonders of the world. She was a stubborn, ferocious, loving wife while caring for her husband Bill throughout his long illness. She cared deeply for her children and their families; always supporting them in their many endeavors. She was a grand lady; Matriarch of the family; a loving caring Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great Great Grandmother, Aunt, Sister, Daughter and Wife. We will cherish her Memory. The Family would like to thank the staff at Newhope Pioneer Lodge for their loving care of Nora during her time there. Their kindness was obvious in the contentment and well-being of Nora. The Funeral Service was held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, Stoughton, SK with Rev. Elizabeth Goodson officiating. Interment took place at the Stoughton Town Cemetery immediately following the service; lunch followed at the Legion. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Huntington Society of Canada, 151 Frederick Street, Suite 400, Kitchener, ON, N2H 2M2 in memory of Nora. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Nora's family.





