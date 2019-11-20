Norman Gilmore It is with a heavy heart and sadness to announce the passing of, Norman Wilfred Gilmore, on November 10th, 2019, in Grande Prairie Alberta, at the young age of 59. Norman was born in, Radville Saskatchewan on June 11 1960. He was predeceased by his father Germain Gilmore and survived by, his mother Theresa Gilmore, and brothers, sisters and in-laws, Edward and Melody, Irene and Dick, Eugene and Darby, Lawrence and Chris-Anne, Audra and Jan. Along with several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Norman's life will be held, the location and date, are TBD.
Published in Weyburn Review from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019