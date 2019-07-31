Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Sim. View Sign Obituary

Norman Earl Sim May 21, 1927-July 19, 2019 Norman Earl Sim, treasured father and grandfather, passed away on July 19, 2019 at Royal University Hospital, Saskatoon. Born May 21, 1927 on the family farm in Gap View, Saskatchewan, he was the youngest son of David and Alma (Leigh) Sim. He attended Gap View School until whooping cough caused a serious lung infection that would cost him years in hospital and eventually, a lobe of his lung. Not expected to survive, he beat all odds and recently celebrated his 92nd birthday. Norm graduated from the University of Saskatchewan in 1950 in vocational agriculture. He married his best friend and the love of his life, Barbara Morange, on November 18, 1950. Following a stint at the Experimental Farm in Swift Current, they moved back to the farm and began a long partnership farming near Stoughton. Forty-six years later, they sold the farm, built a new home in Regina which they enjoyed until 2011, then moved to Saskatoon to be closer to their family. Intelligent, widely read, curious and inquiring, he stayed well informed about current affairs and adapted to new technology. He planned carefully, always prepared for the next stage of life. Steady, unassuming and wise, he was highly respected and dearly loved. Norm was predeceased by his beloved wife, Barbara, in 2017, and his brothers, William and Edwin. He leaves to mourn: son, Brian (Maggie); daughter, Catherine Richards (Alun); and precious grandchildren: Bryn Richards (Jenna), Erin Sim (Jeremy Church), Kyle Sim and Kathrin Sim. A private interment will follow at a later date.





