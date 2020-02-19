Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olive Demencuik. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Olive Green Demencuik (nee Flavell) With great sadness, we announce the passing of Olive Green Demencuik (nee Flavell) at the age of 93 on February 12, 2020 in Weyburn Saskatchewan. Olive was predeceased by her husband, Patrick Demencuik; her brother, Garth Flavell; and her parents, Benjamin and Elizabeth Flavell. Olive is survived by her sister in-law, Lorraine Flavell; her children: Robert Demencuik (Janine), Beryl VanWinkoop (John), and Kathy Glowatski (Bud Rosiak); her grandchildren: Gerald Demencuik, Robert Demencuik, Tania Demencuik (Lance Jorgensen), Krystal Glowatski (Trent Martin), and Kelly Glowatski (Meaghan Maas); and nine great grandchildren: Quincy, Cairo, Cia, and Glyn Demencuik-Angus, and Dakota, Rory, Ryder, Dawson and Blaize Jorgensen. Olive Demencuik was born October, 31, 1926 near Silton, Saskatchewan. She joined the Canadian Armed Forces (Women's Auxiliary Air Corp.) in her late teens, where she met her future husband, Patrick Demencuik. Olive and Pat were married in 1946 and spent many years moving around Saskatchewan with the railroad, where Pat worked. Olive and Pat were blessed with three children, Robert, Beryl, and Kathy. They first settled down in Estevan Saskatchewan, and then just outside of Estevan in the country, where Olive ran a dog kennel, and bred and showed dogs. In 1975, they moved to Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Olive worked at Souris Valley as a care aid for a short time before becoming a small business owner. She was the owner and operator of Olive's Ceramics in the early 80's until her retirement in 1996, at which time Olive and Pat built a house and retired at Island View. They moved back to Weyburn in 2000. She lost her husband in 2004. In 2007, she became a resident at Tatagwa View. Olive is warmly remembered for her love of children, animals, gardening, and foraging for rocks and arrow heads. She was incredibly artistic, in ceramics, painting, and various other mediums. Olive was a strong woman with a good arm and was a hard worker. She will be dearly remembered and missed by her family. At the request of Olive, there will be no formal services held. A Private Family Service will take place at a later date. Donations in memory of Olive may be made to the Weyburn Family Place. Condolences may be left at:www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services Weyburn, Saskatchewan 306-842-5432.





