Neil Grant Pady 1931 ~ 2020 Neil Pady passed away peacefully at the Regina General Hospital on January 16, 2020, at the age of 88 years old. He was the son of the late E.W.(Ted) and Ethel (Ayre) Pady. Neil was born on July 16, 1931, in Regina, Saskatchewan. He farmed for a few years around Ceylon and Weyburn. In 1977, Neil and a partner opened Weyburn Muffler and ran a successful business until his retirement in 1998. Neil was a long-time member of the Odd Fellows and loved to spend time with people. He always had a smile and was willing to help his neighbour. Neil's sense of humour and kind heartedness were known and felt by all who spent time with him. He will be deeply missed. He is survived by his loving wife, Jean of Weyburn, SK; his son, Steve (Brigette) Pady of Edmonton, AB; his daughters: Diana Pady of Montmartre, SK, Debra (David) Pady of Regina, SK; six grandchildren: Chloe, Madeleine Pady, Pamela, Daniel Evans, Shaun (Rusty) Rathy, James (Isabelle) Pady; brothers: Graham (Shirley) Pady, David (Elaine) Pady, Dennis (Linda) Pady and by many nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. A Funeral Service was held for Neil on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Silver Heights Bible Church, 1610 Clark Ave, Weyburn, Saskatchewan with Reverend Ken Easterbrook officiating. A Private Family Interment took place at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, Saskatchewan In lieu of flowers a donation in Neil's name can be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432.
Published in Weyburn Review from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020