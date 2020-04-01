Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Becker. View Sign Obituary

Patricia Anne Becker passed away on March 22, 2020 at her home in High River, AB, just shy of her 84th birthday. Her sons Brad (Pam / Shelley), Garth (Barbara), Kerry (Liesl) and Graham (Tracy), and their families, will miss their mom and grandma very much. Pat was born to Horace and Verna Jensen of Ceylon, Saskatchewan and went to Business School in Regina after graduation. She and Charlie Becker raised their four boys on a farm outside Radville. Pat moved to Weyburn in 1980 and in 1991, she moved to Alberta to be closer to her children and watch her beloved grandchildren Heath, Christopher, Vicki, Megan, and Sarah grow up. Family was very important to Mom, and we all benefited from her strength, guidance, and example. A memorial donation will be made to the George Lane Memorial Park in High River, and a plaque will be placed in her honour. In keeping with her request, no memorial service will be held. A private ceremony in Kananaskis, one of Mom's favourite places, will be held at a later date. Published in Weyburn Review from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020

