In loving memory of Paul Zaharia, who passed away on November 25, 2019 at the age of 86. Paul was born February 19, 1933 in Colgate, SK the third of seven children. He worked on the farm until 1966 and then moved to Winnipeg. In Winnipeg he worked a number of jobs, including service station, a courier service with his own truck and settled in Motorcoach Industries. He was a devoted member of Holy Family Greek Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his son David, sister Lena (Gordon) Jones; brothers, Dmytro (Vicky) and Peter (Janice); sister-in-law Flora Zaharia, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Nick and Anna (nee Kohut), sister Mary ( Nick ) Pilatyk; brothers, Stan and John; and his son's mother Edith. A Funeral Service was held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, 4000 Portage Avenue. For those who wish to sign the online Guest Book please visit www.chapellawn.ca, Chapel Lawn Funeral Home 204-885-9715. Published in Weyburn Review from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019

