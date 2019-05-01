Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Jensen. View Sign Service Information RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 1825 1st Avenue NE Weyburn , SK S4H 2L5 (306)-848-0333 Obituary

Peter Jensen Peter Jensen Sr., late of Weyburn, SK, passed away April 17, 2019 at the age of 76 years. Peter was predeceased by his parents: Peter & Rose Jensen; great nephew Jensen Kydd; sister and brother-in-law Dorothy (David) Kydd. Peter is survived by his wife Georgia Jensen; his children: Trevor (Debbie) Jensen and family: Brayden and Mikyla, Peter Jr. (Joanne) Jensen and family: Colton (Ashley) Jensen, Kaylyn (Jordan) Witzaney and their son Hunter, Kelsey Jensen, Trent Jensen and his son Tanner, Chris (Tammy) Jensen and family: Hannah Scrupps (Travis), Carter and Kesler; brother Teus (Annie) Verwoert of Holland; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life was held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Captain's Hall, Weyburn, SK with Pastor Larry Seeman officiating. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Peter may be made to the Weyburn Group Home Society, P.O. Box 1165, Weyburn, SK, S4H 2L5. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at





