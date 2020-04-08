Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Ruckaber. View Sign Service Information RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 1825 1st Avenue NE Weyburn , SK S4H 2L5 (306)-848-0333 Obituary

Philip Ruckaber Philip E. Ruckaber, late of Weyburn, SK, passed away March 31, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Philip was predeceased by his parents, John and Maria; 14 brothers and 4 sisters. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Bernice; his daughter, Gail (Meryle) Venaas; sons, Wayne (Fern) Ruckaber, Raymond (Cindy) Ruckaber; grandchildren: Lynda (Dave) Ericson, Chris (Karen) Venaas, Brian (Krissy) Venaas, Missy (Alex) Dorval; Jonie Ferret, Austin Venaas, Lyle (Crystal) Ruckaber, Lori (Scott) Birnie, Brent (Desiree) Ruckaber, Raelene Ruckaber (Jon); 16 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; brother Clem; sisters, Ann and Helen; sisters-in law: Hilda, Lena, Eleanor, and Pauline; as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Philip was born to John and Maria Ruckaber on September 2, 1924 on the family farm at Prelate, SK. He attended school until grade 8 and worked on different ranches. In 1949, he took the journey to a new life at Halbrite, SK. In 1952 he married Bernice Chuckry and together they had three children: Gail, Wayne and Raymond. Last year, Philip and Bernice celebrated 67 years of marriage. Philip loved music and taught himself to play the accordion and the fiddle. He always had the love for horses, cattle, chickens and his family. Phil enjoyed farm life up until last year, still checking the chickens and gathering eggs. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, SK with Fr. Plaparampil celebrant. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Philip may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, #301 ~ 2550 12th Avenue, Regina, SK, S4P 3X1. Arrangements are entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at





