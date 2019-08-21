Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raelyn Hanowski. View Sign Service Information Oliver's Funeral Home & Crematorium 10005 107 Avenue Grande Prairie , AB T8V 1L8 (780)-532-2929 Obituary

Raelyn Kit Hanowski, resident of Grande Prairie, AB, formerly of Weyburn, SK, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, in Grande Prairie, at the age of 35 years. Raelyn was born January 27, 1984 in Weyburn, SK. She grew up in Yellow Grass, SK and attended school there until February 1995 (grade 4). The family then moved to Weyburn where she attended Haig Elementary, followed by Weyburn Jr. High, and then graduated from Weyburn Comprehensive High School in 2002. As a high school student and following graduation, Raelyn worked various jobs in the food service industry, finally deciding to move to Grande Prairie in 2006 for better employment opportunities and to be closer to her brother, Ryan and her mother, Shirley. In Grande Prairie she was employed in the oil and gas service industry for several years with Tradesmen Enterprises and, in the final two years during her battle with cancer, with her brother's company Brigade Oilfield Services. Raelyn displayed a fierce, independent facade, but her family and friends knew her as an emotionally vulnerable, tender, and loving person who wore her heart on her sleeve. Her life was devoted to her son, Wyatt, encouraging and supporting him in a wide array of activities and interests. Raelyn was most proud of the fact that she was one of the "pioneers" in female hockey in Weyburn. She was a member of the first organized Peewee female team and a member of the first Weyburn female hockey team to win a provincial championship in 2000. Raelyn will be sadly missed by her son Wyatt Arthur Galarneau, mother Shirley Martel, father Ryan M. Hanowski, brother Ryan Z. Hanowski, special friend Christian Hayter (and family), lifelong friend and BFF Danielle (Murray) Johnston, as well as numerous cousins and many friends. She was predeceased by her Grandpa and Grandma Hanowski, Grandpa and Grandma Martel, uncle Garry Hanowski, and cousin Cherry Martel. For friends wishing to pay their final respects, a Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 2:00-4:00pm, at Oliver's Funeral Home in Grande Prairie, AB (10005 107 Ave.). Immediately following, a Celebration of Life Party will be held at her brother's acreage (1-713072 RRd 51, east of Grande Prairie). A second similar event will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 2:00-4:00pm, at McKenna Hall in Weyburn, SK (317, 3rd St. NE) immediately followed by a Celebration of Life Party at her father?s residence (523 10th St. NE). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sorrentino's Compassion House (10909 76 Ave., Edmonton, AB, T6G 0J6) or to a charity of one's choice. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.oliversfuneralhome.com. Published in Weyburn Review from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019

