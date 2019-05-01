Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Daae. View Sign Service Information RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 1825 1st Avenue NE Weyburn , SK S4H 2L5 (306)-848-0333 Obituary

Raymond Richard Daae Raymond Richard Daae, late of Weyburn, SK (formerly of Torquay, SK), passed away on April 23, 2019, at the age of 88 years. He was predeceased by his parents, Ingvald and Thea(Ashem) Daae; brother Irvin (Margaret) Daae; sister Evelyn Ryan; sister-in-law Lilah Daae; parents-in-law, Olaf and Agnes (Brothen) Solie; sister and brothers-in-law: Evelyn (Joe) Dusevic, Palmer Solie, Marvin Solie, Vernon Solie and Otto Stojke. Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Verna; his children: Wayne (Cathy) Daae, Blair Daae, Brenda (Glenn) Dumontel, Patricia (Jeff) Kilback and Darwin (Cindy) Daae; his 10 grandchildren: Daniel (Lauren) Daae, Michael (Shannon) Daae, Amanda (William) Heikoop and Crystal Daae, Kerry (Lewis) Chifan and Ryan (Athena) Dumontel, Lindsey (Matt) Hagen and Chantel Aronson, Keith Daae and Andrew Daae; 13 great grandchildren: Evie, Easton, Anika and Aubrey Daae, Shaya, Layne, Mychal and Brooklyn Daae, Maksim and Claydon Chifan, Sadie and Jace Hagen, and Titus Aronson; brothers: Lawrence Daae, Donald (Evelyn) Daae; sister/cousin, Beatrice Ashem; brother-in-law, Arlin (Linda) Ryan; sisters-in-law: Violet Stojke, Eileen Solie, Lois Solie and Sharon Solie; special family friends, Bob and Carolyn Cranna and their family; as well as many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. Raymond Richard Daae was born on August 15, 1930 on the family farm at Torquay, Saskatchewan (NW 21-2-12 W2M). He was the third child of Ingvald and Thea Daae. He attended Hayland country school from Grades 1 - 7 and Grade 8 at Torquay School. At the age of 15 he took a welding course at the Chicago Vocational School in Edmonton, Alberta. After 6 weeks having successfully completed the course, he received his diploma. Following this he began his 60+ year farming career with his dad and brothers, Irvin, Lawrence and Donald and in later years with his three sons, Wayne, Blair and Darwin. Ray loved working alongside is boys. Over the years he enjoyed working on mechanical projects. One of his greatest accomplishments was making a snow mobile in 1947. In the early years, besides farming he hauled gravel for a trucking company. Ray served on many boards such as, the local telephone board, chairman of Torquay School Board, member of the Sask Wheat Pool Committee, Torquay Curling and Skating Rink Committee, as well as various positions on the Torquay Trinity Lutheran Church council and treasurer of the local Gideon organization. He was a leader in various 4-H projects such as tractor, mechanics and welding and he was also a Boy Scout leader. On October 27, 1956 Ray married the love of his life, Verna Solie, from Lake Alma, SK. They lived on the Daae family farm, which they eventually purchased. Ray and Verna have 5 children, Wayne, Blair, Brenda, Patricia and Darwin. Ray and Verna raised their family on the family farm and lived there until 2004. They then moved to Estevan and in 2016 moved to Weyburn. Music was a very important part of Ray's life. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing. Some of his happiest times were when the family got together and sang. He had many health challenges in the last 20 years, but the Lord was faithful and restored his body many times. Because of his own personal relationship with the Lord, it was important to Ray that his family, friends and anyone else he came in contact with also knew about the Lord and the importance of having that same personal relationship. He loved people and it didn't matter who they were, he would stop what he was doing and take time to talk or have a cup of coffee. People always came before everything (including work). If you drove in the yard in the middle of seeding or harvest, he would stop whatever it was he was doing to have a cup of coffee and always a piece of chocolate cake. Ray's life can be summed up in these four words: Faith, Family, Friends and Farming. A Visitation was held Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 7:00 pm. to 9:00 p.m. from RD Family Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, SK. A Celebration of Raymond's Life was held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Trinity Lutheran Church, Torquay, SK with Pastor Daniel Krauss officiating. Pallbearers were: Daniel Daae, Ryan Dumontel, Michael Daae, Keith Daae, Andrew Daae, William Heikoop, Lewis Chifan and Matt Hagen. Interment was held at Torquay Cemetery, Torquay, SK. Luncheon followed at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Torquay, SK. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Raymond may be made to the Torquay Trinity Lutheran Church, Box 57, Torquay, SK, S0C 2L0 or the Gideons, P.O. Box 3619, Station Main, Guelph, ON, N1H 9Z9. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at





