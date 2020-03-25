Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rederburg Florence. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Florence Joyce Rederburg 1931~2020 On March 14, 2020, at the age of 83 years, Florence Joyce Rederburg (nee Hertzog), passed away peacefully in her sleep, in Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Florence was predeceased by her loving husband, of 48 years, Howard; daughter, Debbra Mitchell; parents, Russell & Margaret Hertzog; brother, Harold Hertzog, sisters-in-law, Jean Hertzog, Mary Rederburg and Ada Clarkson; brothers-in-law, Alfred Rederburg, Clifford Rederburg, Bernard Clarkson and Norbert Spohn. Florence will be lovingly remembered by her daughters and their families, Debbra's family (Blair), Christina (Colin) Opden Dries and Florence's great granddaughters Madisyn and Kayla, Elijah (Laura) Mitchell and Florence's great granddaughter, Lilly and great grandson, Hemi; Theresa (James) deBoth and their children, Adam, Chris and Jenna (Taylor); Michele Skwara (Gregg) and her children, Matthew and Nicole (Josh). Florence will be greatly missed by her brothers, Roy Hertzog and Wayne Hertzog (Ruth); sisters-in-law, Alice Hertzog, Marion Spohn, and Mary-Lynn Rederburg as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Florence's family would like to thank the health care staff in House 9 at Tatagwa View in Weyburn, for their exceptional caregiving, along with their meaningful friendships made with our "Mum" over the past 5+ years. A Memorial Service for Florence will be held in Weyburn, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saskatchewan Abilities Council, for which Florence held a special place in her heart and continuously supported for most of her life. Condolences may be left at:





1931~2020 On March 14, 2020, at the age of 83 years, Florence Joyce Rederburg (nee Hertzog), passed away peacefully in her sleep, in Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Florence was predeceased by her loving husband, of 48 years, Howard; daughter, Debbra Mitchell; parents, Russell & Margaret Hertzog; brother, Harold Hertzog, sisters-in-law, Jean Hertzog, Mary Rederburg and Ada Clarkson; brothers-in-law, Alfred Rederburg, Clifford Rederburg, Bernard Clarkson and Norbert Spohn. Florence will be lovingly remembered by her daughters and their families, Debbra's family (Blair), Christina (Colin) Opden Dries and Florence's great granddaughters Madisyn and Kayla, Elijah (Laura) Mitchell and Florence's great granddaughter, Lilly and great grandson, Hemi; Theresa (James) deBoth and their children, Adam, Chris and Jenna (Taylor); Michele Skwara (Gregg) and her children, Matthew and Nicole (Josh). Florence will be greatly missed by her brothers, Roy Hertzog and Wayne Hertzog (Ruth); sisters-in-law, Alice Hertzog, Marion Spohn, and Mary-Lynn Rederburg as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Florence's family would like to thank the health care staff in House 9 at Tatagwa View in Weyburn, for their exceptional caregiving, along with their meaningful friendships made with our "Mum" over the past 5+ years. A Memorial Service for Florence will be held in Weyburn, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saskatchewan Abilities Council, for which Florence held a special place in her heart and continuously supported for most of her life. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan 1-306-842-5432. Published in Weyburn Review from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close