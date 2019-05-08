Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reginald Taylor. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Reginald George Taylor 1923~2019 Reginald George Taylor was born December 12, 1923 and passed away on April 27, 2019 at the age of 95 years. He grew up on the farm and attended Adell School where he received his Grade 10. There was always stories about being a kid during the "dirty thirties" and his and Art's escapades hunting, trapping, etc. In fact these two elderly gentlemen were still hunting, trapping and telling stories when they were in their 80's. Reg joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1942 and served for three years in Canada working on building and maintaining air strips. He often talked about the time he spent in Whitehorse in the Yukon. In 1947 he married Edna Verboom and together they moved to British Columbia to find work. Reg worked in various jobs including a tannery, and painting houses. The first of his children, Shirley, was born there in 1948. Farming was his true calling, so they left Vancouver and came to Alberta to work on a farm and later another farm in Saskatchewan. They came back to take over his Dad's farm in Adell district. During this time three more children were born; Gary, Jim, and Patricia. These were busy times on the farm. It was a typical farm for the time. Most of what was eaten was raised on the farm and everyone had their chores to do. The cheques from cream and furs supplemented the farm income. After 25 years Reg and Edna separated. Reg spent the winters with his brother Basil in British Columbia where he met Ruth. In 1976 he married Ruth Grimsrud from Williams Lake, British Columbia. Together they raised Ruth's two children, Heather and Jason and made their home on the farm. When Reg turned 65 he quit actively farming and rented the land to his son, Gary. This allowed him to devote time to a new hobby. He got into raising fancy chickens, ducks, peacocks, and various other birds. Reg attended numerous bird shows in three provinces, winning a large number of trophies and also judged at various shows as well. This was all possible because Ruth would drive him anywhere with her car full of bird crates. Alida became the stopping point between east and west for many exchanges, with lunch included with Edgar and Shirley of course, his one true passion not mentioned yet is his family. Reg was always concerned with the welfare of everyone and interested in their achievements. He attended volleyball games, dance recitals, hockey games, ball games, MMA competitions, football games, and curling throughout the generations. Reg was pleased to learn he was going to be a great, great grandfather and made the trip to Alberta to meet the first great, great grandson. Reg was predeceased by his parents, Reginald and Eva Taylor; brother, Basil (Dorothy) Taylor; brother in law, James Gosling; grandson, Michael Hingtgen. Reg will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Ruth Taylor; children & partners: Shirley Bendtsen (Edgar), Gary Taylor (Linda), Jim Taylor, Patricia Taylor, Heather Kennedy (Neil), Jason Grimsrud (Pamela); grandchildren: Todd Bendtsen (Laurie-Anne), Lloyd Bendtsen (Tara), Steven Bendtsen (Lesa), Ron Taylor (Jackie), Rick Taylor (Brenda), Bob Taylor (Diane), Wendy Fink (Rick), Justin Sander (Amanda), Carson Sander (Isaline), Emma, Janna and Devyn Grimsrud; sisters and brother, Ruby Gosling, Arthur Taylor (Grace) and Vivian Natyshak (Jack); many great grandchildren, their partners, great-great grandchildren as well as nieces, nephews, and countless friends. A Private Family Graveside Service took place on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Ogema Cemetery, Ogema, Saskatchewan with Reverend Isabella Frank officiating. Reception & Fellowship followed at 2:00 p.m. at the Ogema Pioneer Museum, Ogema, Saskatchewan. Donations in memory of Reginald may be made to a charity of choice. He is dearly loved and will be greatly missed for his love, wisdom, and the down to earth way he approached life. Condolences may be left:





