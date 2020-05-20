Rhoda Madeline Hall 1926 - 2020 Rhoda died at 8:25 a.m. on May 9, 2020 at the Norwood Palliative Care Hospice in Edmonton, AB at the age of 93. Calvin and Maureen Beale were with her as she passed. Special thanks to cousins Rob and Debbie Ratcliffe for the constant support and care they provided to Rhoda over many years as she faced those senior challenges. Rhoda is survived by her brother Jim (Mary) Ruller, sons Calvin (Maureen) Beale, Jim (Lori) Beale, 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by husbands James Kendall Beale and W. Ray Hall, her parents Albert and Lida (Dickinson) Ruller, sister Marjorie (Ruller) Mailer, daughter Colleen O'Gryzlo, son Colin Beale and many relatives in the Ruller, Beale, Dickison, and Machan families. Rhoda was born in Antler, SK on Sept. 4, 1926 and later moved to Regina, SK with her family where she attended high school at Balfour Collegiate. The Ruller family later moved to Calgary, AB where Rhoda eventually worked as a waitress at the Palliser Hotel where she met her first husband James Kendall O'Gryzlo. They were wed on Feb. 9, 1947 and in the next few years lived in Turner Valley and the Alberta foothills as Jim worked as a forest ranger. Rhoda and Jim had four children Colleen, Calvin, Jim, and Colin. Much sadness resulted from the death of their daughter in 1954 when Colleen Joy O'Gryzlo was struck and killed by a vehicle at age 5. Rhoda's ashes will be interred with Colleen in the Calgary cemetery beneath a headstone with the inscription "mother and daughter together again". In 1957 the O'Gryzlo surname was legally changed to Beale for the parents and three boys. Rhoda and her three boys moved to Weyburn in 1960 and they were welcomed into the loving arms of Albert and Lida Ruller. Renovations to the little house at 107 1st Ave. in Weyburn started with a brand new Beauty Parlor for Rhoda proudly displaying a sign for years that said "Four Corner Beauty Bar 842-3690". They dug out the basement by hand and Albert built 3 bedrooms and a bathroom for his expanded family. Being a divorcee and a single mom in 1960 was not as common as it is today but Rhoda embraced it with gusto and a commitment to her three boys to do the best she could for them every day of her life. She wanted them to learn music so the four of them joined the adult Legion marching band. Rhoda was a cub leader, a CGIT leader, and a drama club make up artist for her kids and her community. She belonged to the Legion, Oddfellows - Rebekkahs, Royal Purple, Grace United Church, Saskatchewan History & Folklore Society, Weyburn Horticultural Society, Weyburn Museum and more. Rhoda enjoyed married life again beginning in 1972 and ending when her second husband Ray Hall died suddenly of a heart attack in 1980. In 1992, she moved to Edmonton to be closer to her sister Marge Mailer and later moved out to Stony Plain for several years. Following Marge's death in 2011, Rhoda called the Pleasant View Lodge home until her passing. Never one to miss a party or a concert, Rhoda had continued to be active right up until recently. She enjoyed card tournaments, bus tours, grandchildren's graduations, concerts, and lacrosse games. Rhoda watched curling and the Olympics faithfully every year. A couple of years ago Rhoda and her cousin Llew Machan dressed up for Halloween as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump and won 1st prize. Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren have enjoyed the arts and music during their lifetimes because of her splendid example. Rhoda loved all her relatives deeply in the Ruller, Beale, Dickison, and Machan families. Her ability to make friends and keep friends was amazing. So many friends and relatives point out how much fun Rhoda was, and how her smile was always there to greet them. Our family thanks the staff and residents at Pleasant View Lodge for their love and support of Rhoda. Many thanks as well to those at the Misericordia Hospital and the Norwood Palliative Care home who kept Rhoda comfortable in her final weeks of life. We are proud of the life Rhoda Madeline Hall lived and she will live on in our hearts always. A celebration of Rhoda's life will be held sometime in the future. Those wishing to make a gift in memorium are urged to do so to the charity of their choice. Arrangements entrusted to Cremation Direct, Edmonton.







