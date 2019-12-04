Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Herberholz. View Sign Obituary

Richard John "Dick" Herberholz Dec. 11, 1934 to Nov. 8, 2019 Richard was born Dec. 11, 1934 in Khedive, Sask. and passed away peacefully at Regina General Hospital on Nov. 8, 2019 with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his wife Lorraine Marion (Sample), parents John and Natalie Herberholz, siblings Jack, Marlene, Susan and Betty Ann, grandson Matthew Farney and great granddaughter Aiery McManus. Dick will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Valerie (Rod) Finney of Mainprize Park and their children Marna (Kelt) McManus, Artan and Azuriah, Jonathon Finney; daughter Dawn (Lyle) Radom of Regina and their children Corey (Holly) Radom & Hudson and Everett, Kimberley (Lee) Monfette & Megan and May; Evan (Krista) Radom; son Tim (Cindy) Herberholz of Weyburn & their children Danielle (Garrett) Moe & Charlotte, Mitchell Herberholz (Jen Beaupre) & Benjamin; daughter Diane (George) Tosczak of Weyburn and their children Katherine (Spencer) Lindskoog & Cole and Nora, Sarah Farney & Kenzy and Haven; Stephan (Courtney) Farney & Gabriel, Alexandria Tosczak, Melanie Bowick & Christian & Dean; son Grand Herberholz; son Randy Herberholz (Debbie Graham) of Regina & family Errol Graham, Marieke Knight & August; son Mike Herberholz; and sisters Marion Herberholz, Judy (Gord) Malinowski, Shelley Herberholz, Caroline Fillion, Madeline Richards and numerous nieces and nephews. Dick married Lorraine Sample from Mair, Sask. In 1957 and together they raised 7 children in various towns around Weyburn where he worked. Throughout his working years Dick trucked and ran heavy road equipment, he was a superb loader and grader operator. Dick and Lorraine settled in Weyburn in 1967 and bought their first home in 1972. There he resided till his death. Dick and Lorraine celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2017. Dicks passion was his wood working. He loved his kids and grand kids dearly. A celebration of Dick's life was held Nov. 15 at the Captains Table. Interment will take place spring of 2020. The family would like to thank all the nurses and doctors at the Weyburn General Hospital and Regina General Hospital for all their passionate and excellent care for Dad while he was there. Donations in memory of Dick may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, Saskatchewan Branch 1-2217 Hanselman Court, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan S7K 3J7.





Dec. 11, 1934 to Nov. 8, 2019 Richard was born Dec. 11, 1934 in Khedive, Sask. and passed away peacefully at Regina General Hospital on Nov. 8, 2019 with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his wife Lorraine Marion (Sample), parents John and Natalie Herberholz, siblings Jack, Marlene, Susan and Betty Ann, grandson Matthew Farney and great granddaughter Aiery McManus. Dick will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Valerie (Rod) Finney of Mainprize Park and their children Marna (Kelt) McManus, Artan and Azuriah, Jonathon Finney; daughter Dawn (Lyle) Radom of Regina and their children Corey (Holly) Radom & Hudson and Everett, Kimberley (Lee) Monfette & Megan and May; Evan (Krista) Radom; son Tim (Cindy) Herberholz of Weyburn & their children Danielle (Garrett) Moe & Charlotte, Mitchell Herberholz (Jen Beaupre) & Benjamin; daughter Diane (George) Tosczak of Weyburn and their children Katherine (Spencer) Lindskoog & Cole and Nora, Sarah Farney & Kenzy and Haven; Stephan (Courtney) Farney & Gabriel, Alexandria Tosczak, Melanie Bowick & Christian & Dean; son Grand Herberholz; son Randy Herberholz (Debbie Graham) of Regina & family Errol Graham, Marieke Knight & August; son Mike Herberholz; and sisters Marion Herberholz, Judy (Gord) Malinowski, Shelley Herberholz, Caroline Fillion, Madeline Richards and numerous nieces and nephews. Dick married Lorraine Sample from Mair, Sask. In 1957 and together they raised 7 children in various towns around Weyburn where he worked. Throughout his working years Dick trucked and ran heavy road equipment, he was a superb loader and grader operator. Dick and Lorraine settled in Weyburn in 1967 and bought their first home in 1972. There he resided till his death. Dick and Lorraine celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2017. Dicks passion was his wood working. He loved his kids and grand kids dearly. A celebration of Dick's life was held Nov. 15 at the Captains Table. Interment will take place spring of 2020. The family would like to thank all the nurses and doctors at the Weyburn General Hospital and Regina General Hospital for all their passionate and excellent care for Dad while he was there. Donations in memory of Dick may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, Saskatchewan Branch 1-2217 Hanselman Court, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan S7K 3J7. Published in Weyburn Review from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close