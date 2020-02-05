Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Stefan. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Richard Nicholaus Stefan passed away peacefully at age 84 years with family at his side January 19, 2020 at St. Paul's Hospital Palliative Unit in Saskatoon. Born September 4, 1935, he was the third child and only boy, of Nick and Margaret Stefan. He was raised on the family farm south of Minton with a brief time spent at Khedive, Sk. He attended Herald School to age 14 years then Notre Dame school in Wilcox, Sk. He married the love of his life Florelle Jorde, at Minton, Sk. October 11, 1958. Together they raised four children. They lived first in Estevan where he worked at OK Economy grocery store until 1960, 14 years at Sybouts sodium sulphate mine, 16 years farming and driving school bus at Minton, 2 years in Saskatoon where he studied Parts Management at Kelsey Institute, then 10 years in North Battleford working at Co-op Agro Center. Retirement took them to Unity, Sk. Here dad worked at the Co-op gas bar, and with mom, drove courtesy car and delivered meals on wheels. The last 18 months dad resided in Saskatoon at St. Ann's Place. He loved to attend the many activities of his children and their families managing to meet his goal to attend all the grandchildren's high school graduations. He was involved in the Minton Elks and skating clubs and played center field for the Gladmar Braves then coached and umped fastball for years. He was an avid Toronto Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan. A highlight for him was watching the Blue Jays play live in Toronto. Other travels were summer trips to Kenossee Lake, Banff, Black Hills, Thunder Bay, Niagara Falls, Victoria, Tofino, B.C. ,to see the ocean and Drumheller to the Passion Play. He was predeceased by his wife Florelle, parents Nick and Margaret Stefan, in-laws Sven and Isabelle Jorde and special cousins Johnny, Matt and Leonard Stefan. He is survived by his four children: Candace-Ann Kloster (Stephen) and their children Natalie and Amanda; Lorelyn Fradette (Yvon) and their children Dallas (Rina) and children Sophya and Breckin, Shawn (Lee-Ann) and children Lucy and Harper, Christopher (Abbey) and daughter Draper; Laine Stefan (Brandy) and their children Bailey (Jordan) and Cale; and Tammy Warsylewicz (Rod) and their son Joshua, sisters Beti Tremblay, Alice Henderson, and Dianne Davis (Roy), sisters-in-law Irene Berg, Pearl Berger, Alverna Berger and Clara Ness, brother-in-law Iven Jorde (Joanne) as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Visitation was held Thursday January 23, 2020 at Fletcher's Funeral Chapel, The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Friday January 24, 2020 with Father Joy Montiague officiating at St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church Weyburn, Sk. with interment at Chapel Grove Cemetery, Minton, Sk. Pallbearers were his grandsons and sons-in-law. Donations in memory of Richard may be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation or "Close to Home Hospice Campaign" in care of the St. Paul's Hospital Foundation at 1702 20th Street West, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, S7M 0Z9. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432. Published in Weyburn Review from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020

