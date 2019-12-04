Rick Paul Verot 1958~2019 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Rick Verot on November 23, 2019 after a battle with heart disease. He was born in Radville, Saskatchewan on May 18, 1958. Rick spent most of his years farming with his brother. He loved to see the fields come to fruition. He enjoyed gardening and cooking for his friends and family, and spending time with his beloved dog, Lizzy. Rick is predeceased by his mother, Maria; father, Paul and sister, Diane. Rick will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Linda Verot (Rudy Skapin); brother, Ken (Michele Baer); sister, Leanne (Mike) Deighton, nieces & nephews, Michelle, Nicole, Corey, Derrick (Michelle), Whitney, Stephanie, Alison & Danielle and their families and long time friends, Geeta (Scott) McLeod as well as many other friends & family. In honour of Rick's wishes there will be no Memorial Service; however a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Rick can be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432.
Published in Weyburn Review from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019