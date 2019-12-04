Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rick Verot. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Rick Paul Verot 1958~2019 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Rick Verot on November 23, 2019 after a battle with heart disease. He was born in Radville, Saskatchewan on May 18, 1958. Rick spent most of his years farming with his brother. He loved to see the fields come to fruition. He enjoyed gardening and cooking for his friends and family, and spending time with his beloved dog, Lizzy. Rick is predeceased by his mother, Maria; father, Paul and sister, Diane. Rick will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Linda Verot (Rudy Skapin); brother, Ken (Michele Baer); sister, Leanne (Mike) Deighton, nieces & nephews, Michelle, Nicole, Corey, Derrick (Michelle), Whitney, Stephanie, Alison & Danielle and their families and long time friends, Geeta (Scott) McLeod as well as many other friends & family. In honour of Rick's wishes there will be no Memorial Service; however a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Rick can be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be left at:





1958~2019 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Rick Verot on November 23, 2019 after a battle with heart disease. He was born in Radville, Saskatchewan on May 18, 1958. Rick spent most of his years farming with his brother. He loved to see the fields come to fruition. He enjoyed gardening and cooking for his friends and family, and spending time with his beloved dog, Lizzy. Rick is predeceased by his mother, Maria; father, Paul and sister, Diane. Rick will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Linda Verot (Rudy Skapin); brother, Ken (Michele Baer); sister, Leanne (Mike) Deighton, nieces & nephews, Michelle, Nicole, Corey, Derrick (Michelle), Whitney, Stephanie, Alison & Danielle and their families and long time friends, Geeta (Scott) McLeod as well as many other friends & family. In honour of Rick's wishes there will be no Memorial Service; however a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Rick can be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432. Published in Weyburn Review from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close