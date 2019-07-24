Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Gutzke. View Sign Service Information RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 1825 1st Avenue NE Weyburn , SK S4H 2L5 (306)-848-0333 Obituary

Robert Gutzke Robert Gutzke, late of Weyburn, SK, passed away on July 17, 2019 at the age of 89 years. He was predeceased by his parents, Norman and Theresia Gutzke; brother Clarence Gutzke; brothers-in-law, Peter Schilli, Walter Haines and nephew Peter Schilli. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Juliane; his children: Roberta (Martin) Johnston, Terence (Pamela) Gutzke, Laurel (Geoff) Savill, Cheryl (Frank) Skiba, and Glenda (Bradly) Clarke; grandchildren: Jolene (Rhett) Hanowski (Mylah, Emmy), Rhys (Janalee Ruecker) Johnston (Maxx, Katie), Jaret (Krista) Johnston (Harper); Tiffany (Lane) Martinka (Brandt, Garrett, Natalie), Brodie (Leslie) Gutzke (Grady, Stran), Tallie (Marsh) Thompson (Dennon, Hayz), Ryley (Shelby) Gutzke (Lynley), Tyson (Taylor Peterson) Gutzke; Lynsey (Josh Finlayson) Savill, Robert (Ashley Dunn) Savill, Jason Savill; Kaitlyn (Robert) Renner (Brodhi, Pike), Oriana (Gregory) Shiplack, Addisyn (Dolton Johnson) Skiba, Janae (Bryce Sich) Skiba; Braden (Alex) Clarke, Taylor (Wyatt Vollbrecht) Clarke and Hailey Clarke; brother and sisters: Adeline Haines, Lorraine Schilli, Ernie (Denise) Gutzke; Marlene Gutzke (sister-in-law) and Sharon (Wayne) Mitchell; as well as numerous nieces, nephews. Prayers were held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. from St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, Weyburn, SK. A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert was held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. from St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, Weyburn, SK with Fr. Francis Plaparampil celebrant. Honorary Pallbearers were all in attendance. Interment was held at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, SK and luncheon followed at McKenna Hall, Weyburn, SK. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Robert may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Unit 26, 1738 Quebec Avenue, Saskatoon, SK, S7K 1V9 or the Kidney Foundation, #1-2217 Hanselman Court, Saskatoon, SK, S7L 6A8. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at





