Robert Toeppner Robert Louis Toeppner, was born April 13, 1929 at Gray, SK. He lived in Stoughton, SK his entire life and passed away peacefully at New Hope Lodge in Stoughton on February 7, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Robert was predeceased by his wife Ethel; parents Robert and Edith; sisters Muriel Kerr and Wilma Huff. Robert is survived by his sister-in-law Lavisa Manki; several nieces and nephews; as well as great nieces and great nephews. Louis loved to drive trucks and if he wasn't driving a truck he was filling one with a loader or digging holes with a hoe. He also enjoyed curling, hockey and spending time in his garden, but his real passion was fishing. Louis spent many hours on the water trying to catch the elusive master of whatever species. Cremation has taken place and as per Louis's request there will be no formal funeral service. In lieu of flowers, for family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Louis may be made to a charity of choice. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at "Celebrating Life, One Family At A Time".





1825 1st Avenue NE

Weyburn , SK S4H 2L5

Published in Weyburn Review from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019

