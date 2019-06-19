Robert (Bob) Zastrow (May 5, 1942 -- June 20, 2009) Those who think There is a time limit when grieving Have never lost A piece of their heart. You may be out of my sight, But you will never Be out of my heart. I may not see your face, But I will always Remember your smile. I will never hear your voice again, But you will forever Whisper in my ear. I never got to say goodbye to you, Or tell you how much you really meant to me. One day we will meet at Heaven's gates And I will be with you again, And this time it will be forever. With love ALWAYS -- Your loving wife Gloria; children Barb,Leanna, Bob Jr. and families MADD continues to have Our on-going support.
Published in Weyburn Review from June 19 to June 21, 2019