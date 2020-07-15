Ronald Joseph Knox May 18, 1959 - July 4, 2020
Ronald Joseph Knox of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, born May 18, 1959, passed away on July 4, 2020 at the age of 61 years. Ronald was predeceased by his parents, Pauline and John Knox and his sons, Dustin & Christopher. Ron will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Lorrie (Ed) Moffat of Saskatoon, SK & family James (Amanda) Moffat and their children, Grace, Elijah & Levi, Joanne Moffat (Clayton Hughes); brother, Johnny (Jenny) Knox of Weyburn, SK & family Jason (Lisa) Knox and their children, Ryder, Asher & Cooper, Jaclyn Knox (Brycen Rande) and Jenna (Curt Patrick); step-sister, Joni (George) Head; aunt, Violet (Finney) Lauder as well as numerous cousins in Canada and USA. A Celebration of Ron's Life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Ron may be made to The Chris Knox Foundation at PO Box 3224 Regina, Saskatchewan S4P 3H1 or www.chrisknoxfoundation.ca.
Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services Weyburn, Saskatchewan 306-842-5432.