1/1
Ronald Knox
05/18/1959 - 07/04/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Joseph Knox May 18 - 1959 - July 4, 2020 Knox, Ronald Joseph, late of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, born May 18, 1959, passed away on July 4, 2020 at the age of 61 years. Ron was predeceased by his parents, Pauline and John Knox and his sons, Dustin & Christopher. Ron will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Lorrie (Ed) Moffat of Saskatoon, SK & family James (Amanda) Moffat and their children, Grace, Elijah & Levi, Joanne Moffat (Clayton Hughes); brother, Johnny (Jenny) Knox of Weyburn, SK & family Jason (Lisa) Knox and their children, Ryder, Asher & Cooper, Jaclyn Knox (Brycen Rande) and Jenna (Curt Patrick); step-sister, Joni (George) Head; aunt, Violet (Finney) Lauder as well as numerous cousins in Canada and USA. A Public Graveside Service & Interment will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Weyburn, Saskatchewan with Marjorie McLeod/Legion Chaplain officiating. For those who wish to participate virtually, please visit Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services "Facebook Live" page. Donations in memory of Ron may be made to "The Chris Knox Foundation" at PO Box 3224, Regina, Saskatchewan, S4P 3H1 or www.chrisknoxfoundation.ca. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan (306) 842-5432.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Weyburn Review from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral Chapel
237 - 4th Street North East
Weyburn, SK S4H0Y4
3068425432
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved