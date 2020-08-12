Ronald Joseph Knox May 18 - 1959 - July 4, 2020
Knox, Ronald Joseph, late of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, born May 18, 1959, passed away on July 4, 2020 at the age of 61 years. Ron was predeceased by his parents, Pauline and John Knox and his sons, Dustin & Christopher. Ron will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Lorrie (Ed) Moffat of Saskatoon, SK & family James (Amanda) Moffat and their children, Grace, Elijah & Levi, Joanne Moffat (Clayton Hughes); brother, Johnny (Jenny) Knox of Weyburn, SK & family Jason (Lisa) Knox and their children, Ryder, Asher & Cooper, Jaclyn Knox (Brycen Rande) and Jenna (Curt Patrick); step-sister, Joni (George) Head; aunt, Violet (Finney) Lauder as well as numerous cousins in Canada and USA. A Public Graveside Service & Interment will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Weyburn, Saskatchewan with Marjorie McLeod/Legion Chaplain officiating. For those who wish to participate virtually, please visit Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services "Facebook Live" page. Donations in memory of Ron may be made to "The Chris Knox Foundation" at PO Box 3224, Regina, Saskatchewan, S4P 3H1 or www.chrisknoxfoundation.ca.
Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan (306) 842-5432.