Ronald Lyle Lutz December 20, 1935 - May 3, 2020 Ron Lutz gave the last of his heart to his bride Burnelle, May 3rd, 2020. Ron quoted the Statler Brothers song "I'll go to my grave loving you". Myrtle and Guy Lutz took delivery of their final farm hand Ronald Lyle Lutz, December 20,1935. Born to a farmer and his wife. Some dusty and challenging years lay ahead. A mere seventeen years later with the passing of his Father, Ron found himself CEO, Operations Manager and lead hand on the land his Father had worked so hard to provide for his Family. Myrel, Evelyn, Fern, Willard, Howard and Leonard, his older siblings, with a vote of confidence, felt Ron was the boy, now man, for this daunting but necessary life's calling. Farming was Ron's life. He and his Mother carried on but it took more than just farming to pay the bills. Never without winter work, Ron did whatever it took to ensure he and his Mom paid the bills, so to speak. Not a winter came and went without Ron skinning cat or hauling something somewhere. He loved to drive. For many years after harvest he and his Mom would hit the highway, generally headed East or South visiting friends and relatives all over North America. Ron's faith in God, instilled in his upbringing, brought him to be influential in the lives of so many young people as leader of the Yellow Grass Church of Christ youth group for over twenty seven years. Youth group conferences near and far, Ron was literally always in the driver's seat making it happen. It was the spring of 1973 when Ron met his life partner Burnelle, married her and moved her entire city brood to the farm. It was to be an exciting and challenging time for Ron with this ready-made family of five. He scratched and shook his head more than once at these kids who knew nothing of farm life but were eternally grateful for his kindness, love and willingness to shoulder the cross and raise them up. One of his favorite songs "You raise me up" will play on eternally for Ron in the company of his Savior. Later on, his Grandchildren came to take their place as part time summer helpers on the farm.... These two boys were a true blessing to Ron who immersed them as much as he could in the joys and virtues of farm life. Ron's temperament was kind, fair and just. Truly, the man did not have a mean bone in his body nor was he ever known to get angry. At least not outwardly. Ron knew people all over the land and the truth was, he never had an unkind word to say about anyone. Ron enjoyed writing poetry, from insights about life to romantic verses for his wife. He was also a letter writer and storyteller, regularly editorializing in local newspapers, advocacy letters to politicians and submitting farming wisdom and experiences to rural magazines. Ron recently enjoyed the success of having a number of his poems published. Ron's humor, it seems, made him memorable to many in so many ways. His line "I'm glad you got to meet me" will be one we will not soon forget.In life, Ron always had input... just ask any Saskatchewan MLA of the last thirty plus years. Ron served as President of the McTaggart / Weyburn Telephone Company, Secretary of the McTaggart Sask. Wheat Pool Committee, Member of the McTaggart History Book committee, Member of the Weyburn Nursing Home Committee, Board member of South Central Health District and Councilor in Weyburn R.M. 67 for twenty years. Ron had input. Good input. What started as an instant family of five, over time grew with marriages and yet more grandchildren and great grandchildren. Every one of them loved as much as the other. Ron and Burnelle explored many of life's roads, literally and figuratively. On their numerous geographic adventures, they boxed the compass from Alaska to Florida, PEI to Hawaii, Victoria to Mexico, Cuba and beyond. When the land no longer required Ron's attention, retirement to Weyburn only afforded him and Burnelle more time to travel, fish and live life together and continue to give back where he could to his family, his community and his church. Ron held a solid position in the Variations Community Choir belting it out for as long as his heart would let him. Ultimately, it would be Ron's heart that let him down. But not without a fight. In the end, one can only give away so much of one's heart that it would eventually takes its toll. His family is comforted that Ron was at peace knowing he would ultimately be going home. Happy for him are we, miss him sorely we will. Those of his family who have gone before him include his Mother and Father, Guy and Myrtle Lutz, his Brothers and Sisters: Myrel (Ron) Earlywine, Evelyn (Raymond) Huycke, Fern (Bill) Snell, Willard (Betty-Anne) Lutz, Howard (Celia) Lutz and Leonard (Anne) Lutz. Family left behind with the privilege of so many heartwarming memories, Ron's wife Burnelle of 47 years; children: Steve (Gail) Maurer, Maureen (Barry) Brumfield, Scott Lutz; his Grandchildren: Jameson Maurer, Josh (Amy) Maurer, Candice Brumfield and Derek Brumfield; Great Grandchildren: Airlie, Archer, Leah and Alex; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. It is with sincere appreciation Ron's family wishes to thank the many hospital emergency staff, doctors, nurses, health care workers, care aids and staff at Hilltop Manor for their tireless work and support to Ron and his family. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date. Donations in Ron's memory can be made to The Heart and Stroke foundation of Saskatchewan or The Alberta Bible College, 635 Northmount Drive, NW Calgary AB T2K 3J6.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store