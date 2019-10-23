Ronald Ror Ronald Eugene Ror, late of Weyburn, SK, passed away October 15, 2019 at the age of 59 years. Ronald was predeceased by his grandparents, Dan and Ruth Ror, Sanford and Elsie Bergdahl; his uncles, Earl Ror and Raymond Ror; his aunts, Delores Raknerude and Shirley Olsen. Ronald is survived by his parents, Eugene and Jean Ror; his sisters: Sheila (Danny) Fuentes-Ror and her children, Tasha [Hunter, Connor, Jasper], Justin, Christine; Lisa Ror and her son Rick (Heather) Wallace [Violet]; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, along with caregivers and friends from Weyburn Special Care Home. A Private Family Service of Remembrance was held at RD Family Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, SK with Pastor Larry Seeman officiating. Honorary Pallbearers were all in attendance. Interment was held at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, SK. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Ronald may be made to the Activities Department, c/o Weyburn Special Care Home, 705 ~ 5th Street, Weyburn, SK, S4H 1A3 or Special Olympics Saskatchewan, 1121 Winnipeg Street, Regina, SK, S4R 1J5. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com "Celebrating Life, One Family At A Time".
Published in Weyburn Review from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019