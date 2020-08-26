Ross George Bobier July 19, 1950 - July 23, 2020
A Public Drive in Funeral was held Friday, July 31, 2020 in "Ross's Hayfield", Halbrite, Saskatchewan with Shea Durston officiating. Interment followed at Halbrite Cemetery. The Active Pallbearers were Ross's family. Honourary Halbrite Pallbearers were, Rick Horsman, Rod Horsman, Craig Wilgenbusch, Marvin Reiser, Dustin "Bear" Duncan and Glen Nimegeers. Ross was predeceased by his parents, Mac and Marie (Rubin) Bobier of Halbrite, Saskatchewan; his sister, Donna Morrison and beloved Rubin and Bobier uncles and aunts. Ross was delivered by Dr. Mainprize July 19, 1950 in Midale, Saskatchewan. Growing up at Halbrite in Bobier's Red & White Store and the Halbrite Post Office, he learned the value of hard work, the art of salesmanship and the joy of serving people. A graduate of Western Christian College, North Weyburn, Ross would pursue a 30 year career with SaskTel. Beginning as a linesman in Estevan, then as District Switchboardman serving the communities of Carnduff, Oxbow, Glen Ewen, Carievale, Alida, Gainsborough, Alameda, Fertile, Storthoaks, Redvers and Bellgarde. The span of his career saw the transition from Government of Saskatchewan Telephone Company with its rural switchboards and open wire to the evolvement of "SaskTel" and "SaskTel Mobility", the computer, cellular and wireless age. Culminating his career in Weyburn, retiring in 1999 having served as manager of the Outside Plant, Construction and Business Office as well as various Telecommunication Provincial Committees. Ross served his generation and those to come in various ways: Carnduff Town Council, Gainsborough Hospital Board, Rodeo Announcer, hockey coach, Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, Board Member at Kenosee Lake Bible Camp, serving as Family Camp Director for many years, Sunday School Teacher, Kids Club Promoter, Church Board, Bible Study Teacher, Youth Group Leader and an untiring advocate to ensure the freedom of our country and province. All the while training and encouraging the next generations to follow no matter what the task or cost. A father to more than his children. A friend to all. Salesman of any commodity or idea and above all, a servant. Forever with Jesus, Ross is survived by Sylvia, his choice of 50 years and never-ending legacy, "the arrows in his quiver" daughter, Dayna (Conrad) Ryan of Weyburn, SK and their family Brendan (Christy), Lauren, Katherine (Ben) Macfarlane & Rachel (Jackson) Latrace; son, Ryan (Julli) Bobier of Weyburn, SK and their family, Renee, Rubin, Jack & Andrea; son, Thomas (Lori) Bobier of Regina, SK and their family, William, Warren, Marshall & Wyatt; son, Adam Bobier. Also his beloved mother and father-in-law, Darwin and Cherry Lackey; Donna's husband, Don Morrison and her family as well as extended Bobier, Rubin and Lackey family members. Donations in memory of Ross may be made to: "In Memory of Ross Bobier", Kenosee Lake Bible Camp at PO Box 217, Kenosee Lake, Saskatchewan, S0C 2S0. Leaving behind in this world an amazing legacy, "He has received the end of his faith - the salvation of his soul... For this is how God loved the world. He gave His only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him will not perish but have eternal life" - 1 Peter 1:9, John 3:16. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan 306-842-5432.