Four years have passed... Ruby Arvella Schultz November 20, 2015 In Our Hearts We thought of you today But that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday And days before that too. We think of you in silence. We often speak your name. Now all we have are memories And your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake With which we'll never part. God has you in His keeping. We have you in our heart. Missing and loving you, Wes, Bev and family.
Published in Weyburn Review from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019