Ruby Arvella Schultz

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Arvella Schultz.
In Memoriam

Four years have passed... Ruby Arvella Schultz November 20, 2015 In Our Hearts We thought of you today But that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday And days before that too. We think of you in silence. We often speak your name. Now all we have are memories And your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake With which we'll never part. God has you in His keeping. We have you in our heart. Missing and loving you, Wes, Bev and family.
Published in Weyburn Review from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.