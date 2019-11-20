Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sam Bendickson. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Sam Oliver Bendickson August 16, 1924 - November 7, 2019 Sam left us to be together forever with the love of his life, Lil, on November 7, 2019. Sam is predeceased by his wife, Lillian; great grandson, Jack Luke; sisters, Gladys (Norman) Fettes and Clara (Wilhelm) Fladeland and brother, Orville (Myrna) Bendickson; in-laws, Ingard (Leone) Wick, Benny Wick, Orville (Vi) Wick, Ernest (Helen) Wick, Bob Schreder, Florence (Alcide) Dionne, Norma (Julian) Lohse and Jean Wick. Sam is survived by son, Terry (Kathyrn) Bendickson; daughters Cheryl (Gary) Luke and Marla (Garth) Hurford; grandchildren and great grandchildren: Christi (Phil), Chloe and Michael Shworak; Craig (Aleta), Tanner, Connor, Nathan and Mya Bendickson;Blair (Mandy), Samuel and Ellie Bendickson; Darin (Tracy) and Henry Bendickson. Colin (Tanya), Christian, Ben and Avery Luke; Kevin (Fiona), Stirling and Holden Luke; Steven (Nicole), Georgia and Abby Luke. Trevor (Stella) and Preston Hurford; Brent (Leeta), Essa and Dax Hurford; Leah (Denis), Kara, Tori, Jace and Sadie Kotylak. Sisters-in-law Alice Schreder and Mary Wick as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friend Bernice Jaster. Farming was Sam's passion. He always felt he had the best life working with Lil, and later with his son Terry, doing the thing he loved most. Even after leaving Gladmar, to retire to Weyburn, Sam never really left the farm. He still worried about the weather and talked farming up to his last days. Sam was a dedicated community member and a proud Norwegian. He was a man that loved to play and watch sports, play crib, work with cattle and was able to dance to the age of 94. He loved to entertain the grandkids with tales of his youth about Busy Bee School, his "trick cats" and "speedy dodge". His many interests made it easy for him to talk to people of all ages, making them laugh and feel welcome. Sam's unique ways of showing what family meant to him have given us lasting memories. This caring and kind person will be missed. Interment was held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Dovre Cemetery, Blooming, Saskatchewan at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Martin Olson officiating. A Celebration of Sam's Life was held at 2:00 p.m on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Zion Lutheran Church, Weyburn, Saskatchewan with Pastor Victoria Mwamasika officiating. Honorary Pallbearers were all of Sam's grandchildren. Donations may be made in memory of Sam to the Gladmar Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, P.O.Box 52, Gladmar, Saskatchewan, S0C 1A0. Condolences may be left at:





