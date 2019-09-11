Six Years Have Passed Shannon Dechief (nee Ledingham) June 15, 1964 - Sept 13, 2013 In loving memory of a mother and a partner Who suddenly left us six years ago, And while she lies in peaceful sleep Her memory we shall always keep. In my heart your memory lingers, Always tender, fond and true; We are sad within our memory. Lonely are our hearts today; For the one we loved so dearly Has forever been called away. We think of her in silence. Loving and kind in all her ways, Pleasant in manner, patient in pain, Always so good, unselfish and kind. Her cheery ways and smiling face Are a pleasure to recall. She had a kindly word for each. Sincere and true, in her heart and mind, Beautiful memories, she left behind. And died beloved by all. You are not forgotten, dear Shannon. Your loving daughter Taylor and Madison, and husband Dale.





