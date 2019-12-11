Shaun Michael Seghers March 23, 1987 to December 11, 2012 They say there is a reason. They say that time will heal. But neither time nor reason, Will change the way we feel. For no one knows the heartache, That lies behind our smiles. No one knows how many times, We have broken down and cried. We want to tell you something, So there won't be any doubt. You are so wonderful to think of, But so hard to be without. LOVE YA LOTS Mom, Dad, Steven, Tamara, Samara, Titan, Suri, Scott, Meghan, Mira and Rhett
Published in Weyburn Review from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019