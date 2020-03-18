Shirley-Anne Anslow Shirley-Anne Joan Anslow passed away at Lloydminster Hospital, Lloydminster, Saskatchewan, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Shirley-Anne is lovingly remembered by: her husband, Don Anslow of Lloydminster; daughters, Nola (Doug) Zingel of Lloydminster and Jill (Craig) Watson of Marsden; grandchildren: Curtis (Tamara) Paterson and their children, Brooklyn, Emmett, and Gabe; Trent (Katie) Paterson and their child, London; Kaila (Steven) Dow and their children, Kaiden, Karsten, Teagen and Riley; Taylor Timmermans (Parker Konschuh); Leah (Jordan) Mowat; Christine Watson (Brett Schiissler); Mikayla Watson (Joshua Gervais) and their daughter Ayvaa-Lynn; and Taryn Timmermans (Jordon Soloway); brothers, Ronald Merriam and Cliff (Ellen) Merriam; sisters-in-law, Madeleine Merriam and Muriel Rose; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Shirley-Anne is pre-deceased by: her parents, Anne and Jack Merriam; mother- and father-in-law, Bernice and Cyril Anslow; brothers, Albert and Gordon Merriam; sisters-in-law, Meda and Helen Merriam; and brother-in-law, Bill Rose. The Celebration of Life for Shirley-Anne was conducted from St. Andrew's United Church, Creelman, Saskatchewan on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Shirley-Anne to LRHF- Lloydminster Palliative Care, St. Andrew's United Church of Creelman, SK or Grace United Church.
Published in Weyburn Review from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020