It is with great sadness that the
f a m i l y o f S t e v e Kwochka
announces his sudden passing on
Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of
77.
Steve will be lovingly remembered by his wife of
49 years, Gwen, his brothers John (Myrtle) and
Bill (Betty), his sisters Olga, Ann (Floyd),
Helen(Marvin), Dorothy and Laura (Don) and
Gwen’s brothers and sisters, their children and
grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his father Fred, his mother
Mary, brother Peter, brothers-in-laws Howard,
Edward and Harold, sister-in-law Sheila and
nephews Bradley and Glen.
Steve was born on the family farm near Halbrite,
Saskatchewan, married and made his home in
Prince George, B.C., where he worked as an
electrician and logging contractor.
Steve was an avid athlete, he loved baseball,
snowmobiling and definitely golf. He had an
infectious smile for everyone and made friends
everywhere. He will be sadly missed by all,
especially his golf and travelling partner, Gwen.
Published in Weyburn Review from Apr. 29 to May 28, 2020