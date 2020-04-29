Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen J. (Steve) Kwochka. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that the



f a m i l y o f S t e v e Kwochka



announces his sudden passing on



Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of



77.



Steve will be lovingly remembered by his wife of



49 years, Gwen, his brothers John (Myrtle) and



Bill (Betty), his sisters Olga, Ann (Floyd),



Helen(Marvin), Dorothy and Laura (Don) and



Gwen’s brothers and sisters, their children and



grandchildren.



He was predeceased by his father Fred, his mother



Mary, brother Peter, brothers-in-laws Howard,



Edward and Harold, sister-in-law Sheila and



nephews Bradley and Glen.



Steve was born on the family farm near Halbrite,



Saskatchewan, married and made his home in



Prince George, B.C., where he worked as an



electrician and logging contractor.



Steve was an avid athlete, he loved baseball,



snowmobiling and definitely golf. He had an



infectious smile for everyone and made friends



everywhere. He will be sadly missed by all,



especially his golf and travelling partner, Gwen.

