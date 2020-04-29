Stephen J. (Steve) Kwochka

Guest Book
  • "Merle and I were very sorry to hear of Steve's passing. ..."
    - Betty Hoff
  • "im sorry you lost steve.he really was one of the best gwen."
    - steve macpherson
  • "Gwen So sad to hear of Steve's passing. Our deepest..."
  • "So so sorry Gwen! We will miss Steve and that wonderful..."
    - Norbraten Reinhart
  • "I am so sorry for your loss Gwen. My thoughts and a big hug..."
    - Marcia Martinson
Service Information
Assman's Funeral Chapel
1908 Queensway Street
Prince George, BC
V2L1M2
(250)-564-4431
Obituary

It is with great sadness that the

f a m i l y o f S t e v e Kwochka

announces his sudden passing on

Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of

77.

Steve will be lovingly remembered by his wife of

49 years, Gwen, his brothers John (Myrtle) and

Bill (Betty), his sisters Olga, Ann (Floyd),

Helen(Marvin), Dorothy and Laura (Don) and

Gwen’s brothers and sisters, their children and

grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his father Fred, his mother

Mary, brother Peter, brothers-in-laws Howard,

Edward and Harold, sister-in-law Sheila and

nephews Bradley and Glen.

Steve was born on the family farm near Halbrite,

Saskatchewan, married and made his home in

Prince George, B.C., where he worked as an

electrician and logging contractor.

Steve was an avid athlete, he loved baseball,

snowmobiling and definitely golf. He had an

infectious smile for everyone and made friends

everywhere. He will be sadly missed by all,

especially his golf and travelling partner, Gwen.
Published in Weyburn Review from Apr. 29 to May 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Prince George, BC   (250) 564-4431
funeral home direction icon