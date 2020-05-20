Sylvia Sproat August 29, 1922 - May 7, 2020 It is with sadness that the family of Sylvia Mary Sproat announce her passing on May 7, 2020 at the age of 97. Sylvia was the long-awaited daughter to complete a family of four on August 29, 1922. She was born on the farm north of Weyburn (Worcester district) to Richard and Eva Watts. Throughout Sylvia's childhood, she developed a profound love for animals, music, softball, horseback riding, and helped to maintain the family farm. Sylvia married the love of her life, George Sproat, December 25, 1942. This was during the Second World War and Christmas day was the only day George was to be home. There was no time for a wedding shower or much fuss, but George and Sylvia's marriage lasted 68 years. They had 6 boys together of who she was ferociously protective and proud. Sylvia was very active in the community including being a life-time member of the Legion Auxiliary and Rebekah's, singing in the church choir, acting as a prompter for the Prairie Players Theatre, and working many years at the post office. George and Sylvia started their life together in Weyburn, but eventually moved to Milestone, which was their home for 50 years. It was a close-knit community where neighbours were like family. Sylvia was known for her baking (crabapple jelly, fresh pies, and popcorn balls), fascination with the Royal Family, unique preference for well-cooked meats and mashed potatoes, socializing over a cup of tea, and her generous and welcoming nature. You always left her home with a full stomach and an even fuller heart! She was a worrier, but certainly proved that does not shorten your life! In the fall of 2004, George and Sylvia reluctantly moved from Milestone to Saskatoon to be closer to more family. They learned to love this new home and made many lifelong friends. To keep in touch with her friends and family members, Sylvia was always on the phone and valued her weekly calls to England. It was not unusual to get a busy signal! Her new routine included morning crossword puzzles, Friday night card games, Sunday family suppers and country drives, which always included ice cream. Sylvia loved sitting on her balcony with her cat, Lucy, drinking a glass of "pink" wine. There she tended to her flowers and enjoyed sunsets and watching birds by the pond. We hope to all live and age as graciously as she did. Sylvia will be forever missed and remembered by her sons: George (Jan), Terry (Pam), Howard (Merril), Brian, and Dean. Memories of her will also live on in the hearts of Colleen, Bonnie, Arvena, and Cheryl. Sylvia had 14 grandchildren: Darren, Heather (Robin), Ryan, Greg (Keely), Ashley, Chaela (Curtis), Allison (Adam), Sarah (Jorden), Evan, Brad (Layla), Jeff, Chad, Stephanie, Erin, Joe (Krista), Stacey (Scott), and Kim (Troy). Even with 25 great-grandchildren, she made each and every one of them feel special. She could even proudly share stories of one great-great-grandchild. Her beloved cat, Lucy, was also dear to her heart. Sylvia has been reunited in heaven with her one true love George, her son Garnet, her Mom and Dad, brothers Roy, Fred, Richard, brother-in-law David, sisters-in-law Helene, Mary, Hazel, Marian, grandsons Josh, Michael, Dale, Justin, and daughters-in-law Isla and Diana. We would like to thank the people that supported Sylvia and helped her to be independent in her later years. This includes her close friends both in Milestone and Saskatoon whose kindness and support enriched her life each day. As well, the healthcare workers, staff and management at Home Instead and Preston Park 1, the caring neighbours in her condo and the compassionate medical staff at St. Paul's Hospital. Special thanks to George and Jan for bringing Mom to their home for all of us to say our goodbyes. Thank you to everyone for your love, support, and prayers during this difficult time.In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the SPCA (5028 Clarence Ave S, Grasswood, SK S7T 1A7) as Sylvia always wanted all animals to be cared for and loved. Due to Covid-19, a Memorial Service will be held and announced at a later time. Arrangements in care of John Schachtel - Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200 www.mourningglory.ca
Published in Weyburn Review from May 20 to May 22, 2020.