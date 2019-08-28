Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tannis Marshall. View Sign In Memoriam

In loving memory of Tannis Marshall Tannis passed away May 8, 2019 after a four year battle with cancer. She will be forever missed and loved as a wonderful, caring and generous wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. Our family would like to thank Weyburn's Grace United UCW for their support and love during this difficult time. We would also like to thank Fletchers Funeral Chapel for their professional service, with a very special thanks to Tamara Seghers for her thoughtful, passionate manner of taking care of every detail, allowing our family to grieve and celebrate the life of our beloved Tannis.





