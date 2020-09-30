1/1
Teigha Meyers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teigha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teigha Faith Meyers Teigha Faith Meyers late of Regina, Saskatchewan passed away September 20, 2020 at the age of 17 years. Teigha will be forever cherished by her mother, Tanya Meyers of Regina, SK; father, Derek Meyers (Laurie Ireland) of Regina, SK; brothers, Dayn Meyers & Sebastian Ireland-Meyers; grandparents: George Carlson (Barb Duncan) of Midale, SK; Judy Carlson of Weyburn, SK; Blake & Brenda Meyers of White City, SK; aunts & uncles: Karrie (Rob) Johnston & family, Kerrston & Keiawna; Darcy (Kristen) Meyers & family, Elle, Eva & Lincoln; Brandi Meyers (Todd Bowler) & family, Hayden & Annistyn; Paige (Ben) Saffrey and Kordel Duncan; special pets, Sampson, Sheldon & Ash as well as many special friends and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Resurrection Roman Catholic Church, Regina, Saskatchewan with Father Stephen Bill celebrating. Donations in memory of Teigha may be made to Canadian Mental Health 1810 Albert Street, Regina, SK, S4P 2S8. Condolences may be left at www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Services in care of Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan 306-842-5432.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Weyburn Review from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral Chapel
237 - 4th Street North East
Weyburn, SK S4H0Y4
3068425432
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved