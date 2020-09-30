Teigha Meyers

Teigha Faith Meyers
Teigha Faith Meyers late of Regina, Saskatchewan passed away September 20, 2020 at the age of 17 years. Teigha will be forever cherished by her mother, Tanya Meyers of Regina, SK; father, Derek Meyers (Laurie Ireland) of Regina, SK; brothers, Dayn Meyers & Sebastian Ireland-Meyers; grandparents: George Carlson (Barb Duncan) of Midale, SK; Judy Carlson of Weyburn, SK; Blake & Brenda Meyers of White City, SK; aunts & uncles: Karrie (Rob) Johnston & family, Kerrston & Keiawna; Darcy (Kristen) Meyers & family, Elle, Eva & Lincoln; Brandi Meyers (Todd Bowler) & family, Hayden & Annistyn; Paige (Ben) Saffrey and Kordel Duncan; special pets, Sampson, Sheldon & Ash as well as many special friends and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Resurrection Roman Catholic Church, Regina, Saskatchewan with Father Stephen Bill celebrating. Donations in memory of Teigha may be made to Canadian Mental Health 1810 Albert Street, Regina, SK, S4P 2S8. Condolences may be left at www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com.
Services in care of Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan 306-842-5432.