Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Allan. View Sign In Memoriam

In loving memory of Terry Allan November 20, 1975 to August 1, 2004 This is for someone wonderful As loved as one could be. For you were everything in life. You meant the world, you see And sometimes life can be unkind When hearts are torn in two. But nothing could ever compare To the pain of losing you. But all the love you left behind, Forever will live on. And so until we meet again Rest peacefully, dear Son. Forever loved and missed Sam, Dad, Mom, Tory, Cristalee, Tyson, Deidre and families.





In loving memory ofNovember 20, 1975 to August 1, 2004 This is for someone wonderful As loved as one could be. For you were everything in life. You meant the world, you see And sometimes life can be unkind When hearts are torn in two. But nothing could ever compare To the pain of losing you. But all the love you left behind, Forever will live on. And so until we meet again Rest peacefully, dear Son. Forever loved and missed Sam, Dad, Mom, Tory, Cristalee, Tyson, Deidre and families. Published in Weyburn Review from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close