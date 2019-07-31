In loving memory of Terry Allan November 20, 1975 to August 1, 2004 This is for someone wonderful As loved as one could be. For you were everything in life. You meant the world, you see And sometimes life can be unkind When hearts are torn in two. But nothing could ever compare To the pain of losing you. But all the love you left behind, Forever will live on. And so until we meet again Rest peacefully, dear Son. Forever loved and missed Sam, Dad, Mom, Tory, Cristalee, Tyson, Deidre and families.
Published in Weyburn Review from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019