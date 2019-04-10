Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Silljer. View Sign

Terry Silljer Terry was predeceased by his father Michael; his grandmother Johanna Silljer; uncles: Frank, Carl and Joe. Terry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Denise Silljer; sons: Shawn Silljer (Lori), Weyburn, SK and family, Sarah, Ben, Owen and Nick; Danny Silljer, Sylvan Lake, AB and family Rylan (Katie), Shaelyssa and Bryer; his sister Gale Silljer and family: Adam (Allissia), Shalena and Marla. A Celebration of Life for Terry was held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m ~ 4:00 p.m. at the Captain's Hall 122 4th ~ Street, Weyburn, SK. A Private Family Interment was held at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, SK. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Terry may be made to the , 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, SK, S4P 2R3. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at





