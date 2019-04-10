Terry Silljer

Terry Silljer Terry was predeceased by his father Michael; his grandmother Johanna Silljer; uncles: Frank, Carl and Joe. Terry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Denise Silljer; sons: Shawn Silljer (Lori), Weyburn, SK and family, Sarah, Ben, Owen and Nick; Danny Silljer, Sylvan Lake, AB and family Rylan (Katie), Shaelyssa and Bryer; his sister Gale Silljer and family: Adam (Allissia), Shalena and Marla. A Celebration of Life for Terry was held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m ~ 4:00 p.m. at the Captain's Hall 122 4th ~ Street, Weyburn, SK. A Private Family Interment was held at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, SK. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Terry may be made to the , 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, SK, S4P 2R3. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com "Celebrating Life, One Family At A Time".
Published in Weyburn Review from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
