Tony & Madeleine Moser It's hard to fathom that it's been twenty years since you passed away, Dad, and thirteen years since you passed away, Mom. Our families have grown, and we've settled into a rhythm, however a large void remains. We continue to instill many of the life lessons you have imparted in us in your nine grandchildren. As our children grow, we have greater appreciation for the sacrifices you made in raising us. We also see your legacy and many of your traits live on in the grandchildren. While we're very appreciative for the time we had with you, we wish for one more day together and hope to someday be reunited. Love Aaron & Moira, Jason & Tracy and your nine grandchildren
Published in Weyburn Review from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019