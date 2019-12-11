Tyrus Nyhus Tyrus Nyhus late of the Hardy District, SK passed away at the age of 88 years. He was predeceased by his parents Bennie and Grace; sister Donna (Charlie) Turnbull and brother Tristian. Tyrus will be remembered by both his family and friends. Those wishing may make donations in his memory to Diabetes Canada, 919B Albert Street, Regina, SK S4R 2P6. A SERVICE TO REMEMBER TYRUS'S LIFE was held at Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4001 East Victoria Avenue, Regina, SK on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to sign the online obituary and tributes page at www.reginafuneralhome.ca. Arrangements entrusted to Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery (306) 789-8850.
Published in Weyburn Review from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019