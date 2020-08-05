Tyson Andrews

Tyson Dwayne Andrews
Tyson Dwayne Andrews, late of Weyburn, SK passed away on July 23, 2020 at the age of 16 years. Tyson was predeceased by his grandfather, Clint Andrews; and his cousin, Jayne Andrews. Tyson is survived by his father, Troy Andrews (Heather); his mother, Cynthia Lee (Kevin) Schultz; his sisters: Cheyanne (Derek) Haider and children: Mayhem, Wilder and Riot; Crystal Andrews and Tiara Andrews; grandmother, Shirley Andrews; uncles, Shayne (Cindy) Andrews and Trevor (Shannon) Andrews; his closest friends, Nick Georghiades and Hayden Scott; along with his cousins, many relatives and friends. As per family's request, there will be no funeral service. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Tyson may be made to the Weyburn Humane Society, P.O. Box 1062, Weyburn, SK, S4H 2L3. Arrangements are entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333) Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at: www.rdfuneralchapel.com.
"Honouring Life and Celebrating Memories"