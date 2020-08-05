1/1
Tyson Andrews
Tyson Dwayne Andrews Tyson Dwayne Andrews, late of Weyburn, SK passed away on July 23, 2020 at the age of 16 years. Tyson was predeceased by his grandfather, Clint Andrews; and his cousin, Jayne Andrews. Tyson is survived by his father, Troy Andrews (Heather); his mother, Cynthia Lee (Kevin) Schultz; his sisters: Cheyanne (Derek) Haider and children: Mayhem, Wilder and Riot; Crystal Andrews and Tiara Andrews; grandmother, Shirley Andrews; uncles, Shayne (Cindy) Andrews and Trevor (Shannon) Andrews; his closest friends, Nick Georghiades and Hayden Scott; along with his cousins, many relatives and friends. As per family's request, there will be no funeral service. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Tyson may be made to the Weyburn Humane Society, P.O. Box 1062, Weyburn, SK, S4H 2L3. Arrangements are entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333) Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at: www.rdfuneralchapel.com. "Honouring Life and Celebrating Memories"



Published in Weyburn Review from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium
1825 1st Avenue NE
Weyburn, SK S4H 2L5
(306) 848-0333
